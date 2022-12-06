Girls Basketball Scores from Monday, December 5th
Scores
Logan-Magnolia 63, Fremont-Mills 47
Central Decatur 56, Lamoni 27
Stanton 50, Coon Rapids-Bayard 26
Carlisle 77, Creston 41
Glidden-Ralston 51, Woodward-Granger 48
Clarke 71, Clarinda 61
Panorama 69, Greene County 23
Lewis Central 55, Thomas Jefferson 21
Wayne 38, Murray 36
Tri-Center 48, West Harrison 9
Winterset 56, Norwalk 34
Riverside 54, Griswold 18
Woodbine 59, East Mills 38
Stats
Riverside
Sophia Taylor shot 7/13 from the field and 4/6 from the 3-point line to score 18 points. Elly Henderson had 11 points, 5 assists, and 9 steals.
Stanton
Abby Burke scored 18 points and 6 rebounds. Marleigh Johnson posted 12 points and 5 assists.
Griswold
The Tigers were led in scoring by McKenna Wiechman with 11 points.
