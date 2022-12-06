Girls Basketball Scores from Monday, December 5th

(Anita) The CAM boys basketball team is 1-1 on the year. They’ll host 2-0 Exira-EHK Friday on KSOM. Live video of the contest can be found HERE. The Cougars lost their opener to Woodbine in overtime and then beat Ar-We-Va. Coach Ian Hunt is looking for his athletes to start clicking as team. “Just kind of trying to work on our spacing and ball movement on the offensive end. We have a lot of talent. We just have a lot of guys that haven’t played a ton together so we are figuring each other out as we go along.

ANITA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO