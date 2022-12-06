ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball Scores from Monday, December 5th

Logan-Magnolia 63, Fremont-Mills 47

Central Decatur 56, Lamoni 27

Stanton 50, Coon Rapids-Bayard 26

Carlisle 77, Creston 41

Glidden-Ralston 51, Woodward-Granger 48

Clarke 71, Clarinda 61

Panorama 69, Greene County 23

Lewis Central 55, Thomas Jefferson 21

Wayne 38, Murray 36

Tri-Center 48, West Harrison 9

Winterset 56, Norwalk 34

Riverside 54, Griswold 18

Woodbine 59, East Mills 38

Riverside

Sophia Taylor shot 7/13 from the field and 4/6 from the 3-point line to score 18 points. Elly Henderson had 11 points, 5 assists, and 9 steals.

Stanton

Abby Burke scored 18 points and 6 rebounds. Marleigh Johnson posted 12 points and 5 assists.

Griswold

The Tigers were led in scoring by McKenna Wiechman with 11 points.

