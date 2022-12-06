ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evgrieve.com

Bye Bye Blondie; hello Bad Brains?

After five-plus years on Bleecker at the Bowery, the Blondie mural is no more... a worker painted over the space yesterday (by the newish J Crew). Our friend Alex took this photo (be sure to check out his site Flaming Pablum) ... Shepard Fairy — in connection with The L.I.S.A....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

One shining moment (hopefully)

We've noted that the lights need to be fixed on the holiday tree in Tompkins Square Park. Full illumination is on the way ahead of Sunday's lighting ceremony. Parks employees were on hand this morning working on the lights... And as a reminder, the holiday tree lighting is this Sunday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy