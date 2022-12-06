‘The Vampire Diaries’: The 5 Best Love-Hate Relationships

The Vampire Diaries featured dynamic characters who often found themselves working alongside the unlikeliest of allies. Some of those odd duos had great chemistry despite their differences. So here’s a look at some of the best love-hate relationships from the CW series.

Caroline and Katherine

Katherine Pierce ( Nina Dobrev ) was the centuries-old vampire who sired Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan ( Paul Wesley ) Salvatore. And as Elena Gilbert’s doppelganger, she created loads of mayhem when she returned to Mystic Falls.

One of Katherine’s most pivotal actions was turning Caroline Forbes (Candice Accola) into a vampire. She wanted to sacrifice her to Klaus. But when that plan backfired, she left Mystic Falls.

Actresses Candice Accola (L) and Nina Dobrev attend the cocktail reception during the 12th annual Young Hollywood Awards on May 13, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. | Amy Graves/WireImage

In the meantime, Caroline grew stronger and savvier. But years later, when Katherine showed up at her dorm completely alone, Caroline took pity and let her live with her in exchange for her help against the anti-vampire society.

Caroline and Katherine weren’t exactly friends, but they were connected by blood. And when Katherine died, Caroline was the only one who felt her loss.

Klaus and Stefan

Klaus Mikaelson ( Joseph Morgan ) and Stefan Salvatore first met in the 1920s. Stefan, whose humanity switch was off at the time, was in his “ripper” phase. And when he met Klaus through Rebekah (Claire Holt), the two became best friends. But when Klaus and Rebekah had to flee, they compelled Stefan to forget them.

When the Mikaelsons showed up in Mystic Falls 90 years later, they made Stefan remember. But Stefan was not the same, as he had turned his empathy switch back on.

So to keep him under control, Klaus compelled Stefan to switch off his humanity and become a ripper again. And the two head out together like old friends.

But when Stefan gets free of Klaus’ compulsion, he vows to take revenge. But he failed to kill the original vampire. And eventually, Stefan teams up with Klaus to take on their common foes and protect their friends.

Matt and Rebekah

Matt Donovan (Zach Roerig) and Rebekah Mikaelson were opposites. He was a human who hated vampires and the original family. And she was an original who cared little for the humans she encountered.

But despite their differences, Matt and Rebekah had chemistry, and they made a genuine connection. They dated on and off and traveled together. However, due to the supernatural drama surrounding them, the two butt heads now and then.

Bonnie and Enzo

Bonnie Bennet (Kat Graham) was a powerful witch who was propositioned by several vampires to do their bidding. But when Enzo St. John (Michael Malarkey) needed her help, he threatened to kill her then-boyfriend Jeremy Gilbert (Steven R. McQueen).

So initially, Bonnie hated Enzo. But over time, the two learned to work together to help their mutual friends. And in a flash forward, fans learned that Bonnie and Enzo are in love. And after his death, he continued to watch over her as she fulfilled his wish for her to live a good life.

Katherine and Stefan

Stefan and Katherine’s story begins in the 1800s, when she turned him and his brother, Damon, into vampires. Bitter over the way she used him, Stefan hated Katherine, and he attempted to kill her a few times.

But Katherine always had a soft spot for Stefan. He was the only person she ever cared about. And she quietly protected him for decades.

Stefan’s hatred toward Katherine grew when she attacked Elena, Caroline, and his other friends. But when she ultimately became human, he empathized with her. And the hate from his side turned into a small semblance of love.

