The 49ers are now on their third-string quarterback as the team turns to Brock Purdy to lead San Francisco against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Despite Purdy being called "Mr. Irrelevant" after the 49ers selected the 22-year-old with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, general manager John Lynch says the franchise has confidence in the rookie quarterback.

AMES, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO