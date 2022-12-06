Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
Steelers Replace Kenny Pickett With Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury at quarterback.
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt: It’s been one thing after another this year, but I don’t want to miss any more games
Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt popped up on the injury report again this week with a rib injury. But he doesn’t intend for it to keep him out of Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens. Via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Watt told reporters on Friday that his...
NFL Week 14: Kwon Alexander, Joe Burrow and more pregame fashion
The Jets linebacker and Bengals quarterback brought the heat into Week 14. NFL players arrived in stylish fits for Sunday's games.
Christopher Johnson Jr., 4-star running back and sprint champion, commits to Miami Hurricanes
Dillard (Florida) four-star running back Christopher Johnson Jr. is known for his speed. The nation's No. 18 running back claimed Florida 3A state titles as as junior in the 100 and 200 and is considered one of the fastest high schoolers anywhere in the country. On Sunday, the 5-foot-11, 178-pound ...
Ohio State Looking To Become First Team To Win Every New Year’s Six Bowl Game
With a win over Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl later this month, Ohio State would become the first team to win every bowl game that comprises the New Year’s Six. The Buckeyes have won the Rose Bowl nine times (16 appearances), Fiesta Bowl...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness
The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
NBC Sports
All-Pro Williams heaps praise onto 'pleasant surprise' Purdy
The 49ers’ new starting quarterback Brock Purdy has received plenty of compliments since rising to the challenge of stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But those words hit differently when they’re coming from one of the NFL’s best players, who also happens to be your teammate.
NBC Sports
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
NBC Sports
Lynch reveals what 49ers scouts liked about Purdy at Iowa State
The 49ers are now on their third-string quarterback as the team turns to Brock Purdy to lead San Francisco against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Despite Purdy being called "Mr. Irrelevant" after the 49ers selected the 22-year-old with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, general manager John Lynch says the franchise has confidence in the rookie quarterback.
NBC Sports
Mac Jones fined for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Bills
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The league fined Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Jones tossed the ball at Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a sack late in the fourth quarter. You can watch the play here.
NBC Sports
Sean McVay: It was a lot of fun watching Baker Mayfield go to work tonight
Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
NBC Sports
Unreal confidence: Steph looks away on 30-foot buzzer-beater
The Warriors played an impressive first quarter against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center, and Steph Curry capped the first 12 minutes in style. With time winding down in the quarter, Curry got Celtics forward Sam Hauser on a switch, put some moves on the second-year NBA player and drained a step-back 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr praise JK's defense, poise in Finals rematch vs. C's
Jonathan Kuminga continues to impress whenever he's on the court. After his "magnificent" outing in the Warriors' disheartening road loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Kuminga followed that up with stellar play defensively in an impressive 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night at Chase Center.
NBC Sports
Eagles key special teamer misses 2nd straight day of practice
Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Bradley, 25, has played in all 12 games so far this season and has six special teams tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Bradley has played 247 special teams snaps this season, which is tied for the most on the team with Zech McPhearson.
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan believes Bosa is “funniest person in the world’
When Nick Bosa isn't creating havoc on the football field for the 49ers, he's using his personality to keep the locker room loose. The San Francisco edge rusher is using his sense of humor to lighten the team's mood in the aftermath of Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a broken foot in the 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Williams ejected from Celtics-Warriors for punching ball into stands
Grant Williams wasn't able to finish the Boston Celtics' 123-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night because he was ejected late in the fourth quarter. Warriors guard Stephen Curry shot a 3-pointer after a whistle for a timeout, and when the ball hit the rim and fell toward Williams, the Celtics forward punched it into the seats at Chase Center.
NBC Sports
Leonard Fournette good to go today
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is ready to play today. Fournette, listed as questionable with a foot injury, will play against the 49ers, according to multiple reports. Fournette leads the Buccaneers with 145 carries for 511 yards and three touchdowns, and is also third on the team with 49 catches...
Comments / 0