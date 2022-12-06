Read full article on original website
PAPD Narcotics and Guns Unit arrests 2 after report of possible gang activity
BEAUMONT — According to the Port Arthur Police Department, On December 7, 2022, PAPD's Narcotics and Guns Unit officers investigated a report of possible gang members hanging out in a city apartment building while carrying weapons. Officers located and attempted to stop the suspects' vehicle after they say they...
SHERIFF: Man arrested in Polk County for aggravated assault, children present
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cory Lilley, 31, was taken into custody on Dec. 8 after the Polk County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to a female in distress and needing assistance. According to the sheriff’s office, when they arrived on the scene, they allegedly witnessed a male subject actively assaulting a […]
Beaumont Police conduct traffic stop, find 6.6 pounds of cocaine
BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department - On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 3:36 p.m., BPD Narcotics Officers conducted a traffic stop on IH 10 S near mile marker 835. During the stop, an investigation was initiated and Officers located approximately 3 Kilograms (6.6 pounds) of suspected...
Missing Vidor teen girl safe, man who helped with search arrested for harboring a runaway
VIDOR — Chelsea Stewart, the 14-year-old girl that had been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022, has been found and is reported as safe. The Vidor Police Department issued the following update after locating her:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police...
Inmate injured after fight at Beaumont prison, investigation underway
The inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment. There has been no word on their condition.
Man jailed on murder charge in robbery that left accomplice dead
BEAUMONT — A man is in jail and charged with murder in a robbery that left his accomplice dead in a shootout with the homeowner. Carron Dickenson Junior, 29, is held on $500,000 bond for aggravated robbery and a $250,000 bond for murder. He surrendered at the jail Tuesday...
Update: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run
BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
BPD Chief Jim Singletary earns Lifetime Achievement Award in Eastern District of Texas
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department - Congratulations to our very own Chief James P. Singletary!. At the 2022 Law Enforcement Appreciation Awards for the Eastern District of Texas, Chief was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award. It took some major, covert secrecy to keep this as a surprise from Chief, but it was well worth it!!
4 wanted, 2 in custody for drive-by shootings that wounded 3, including child, teen at Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
BPD investigating discovery of remains that may be those of missing man Edward Phillips
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating to determine if remains discovered in a wooded area in the north part of town are those of Edward Phillips, reported missing in 2021. Police say Sunday, December 4 at about 12:10 p.m., officers found human remains in a wooded area near the...
Future of Port Arthur city departments
Port Arthur — Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie says he was shocked at a presentation that examined what it would look like in the future, if the city were to move the police department, fire department and municipal court. The mayor says he was expecting the focus to be...
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted for burglary
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's one of your favorite segments and now you'll get to see the report at a new time. On the Run will air each Monday on Live at Five. We give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with the...
Beaumont United High School employee fired over alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with student
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Independent School District employee was fired after they allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Beaumont ISD administration was told about an alleged relationship involving a Beaumont United High School employee and student Monday morning. The district immediately notified their police department...
Port Arthur family sues accused drunk driver in death of 24-year-old man
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A family from Port Arthur is filing a civil suit after their loved one was killed by an accused drunk driver in October. Irving Canela, 24, was driving along Highway 73 when Daniel Clayton Rawley of Pearland allegedly collided head-on with him while driving the wrong way, according to Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.
DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
Warning: Oyster recall after several dozen complain about gastrointestinal issues
CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County - The Texas Department of State Health Services has issued a recall of oysters harvested from the TX 1 area of Southeastern Galveston Bay after reports of cases of gastrointestinal issues among several dozen people. Symptoms experienced include nausea, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps,...
Alleged roadside assault, robbery of rival outlaw motorcycle gang members lands seven men in Liberty County jail
An open records request made by Bluebonnet News in late October is finally shedding some light on the Oct. 24, 2022, arrests of seven men related to an alleged assault and robbery of two outlaw motorcycle gang members in Liberty County on March 5, 2022. The seven men are accused of taking part in the roadside assault and robbery of the two members of a rival outlaw biker gang along US 90 in Raywood in southeast Liberty County.
City to vote on study to determine feasibility of bringing full service hotel downtown
BEAUMONT — The agenda for Monday's Beaumont City Council meeting includes a vote to authorize a marketing study to determine the feasibility of bringing a full service hotel to downtown Beaumont. The agenda indicates the city has invested significantly in redeveloping downtown, bringing festivals, private events, and arts and...
East Freeway in Baytown reopens 7 hours after wrong-way crash and oil spill
Authorities say a wrong-way driver slammed into a truck early Tuesday morning, leading to a spill in the mainlanes and stranding drivers for hours.
Lamar names Rossomando new Head Football Coach
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Former NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year, and 2017 Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year (NCAA FCS Coach of the Year) finalist, Peter Rossomando, has been named Lamar University head football coach announced Director of Athletics Jeff O’Malley Saturday morning. A coaching veteran with nearly 30 years of coaching experience at all levels of the game, including a decade as a head coach, Rossomando has a decorated résumé of building programs into championship contenders.
