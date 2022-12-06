ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

Beaumont Police conduct traffic stop, find 6.6 pounds of cocaine

BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department - On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 3:36 p.m., BPD Narcotics Officers conducted a traffic stop on IH 10 S near mile marker 835. During the stop, an investigation was initiated and Officers located approximately 3 Kilograms (6.6 pounds) of suspected...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Man jailed on murder charge in robbery that left accomplice dead

BEAUMONT — A man is in jail and charged with murder in a robbery that left his accomplice dead in a shootout with the homeowner. Carron Dickenson Junior, 29, is held on $500,000 bond for aggravated robbery and a $250,000 bond for murder. He surrendered at the jail Tuesday...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Update: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run

BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Future of Port Arthur city departments

Port Arthur — Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie says he was shocked at a presentation that examined what it would look like in the future, if the city were to move the police department, fire department and municipal court. The mayor says he was expecting the focus to be...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
BEAUMONT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Alleged roadside assault, robbery of rival outlaw motorcycle gang members lands seven men in Liberty County jail

An open records request made by Bluebonnet News in late October is finally shedding some light on the Oct. 24, 2022, arrests of seven men related to an alleged assault and robbery of two outlaw motorcycle gang members in Liberty County on March 5, 2022. The seven men are accused of taking part in the roadside assault and robbery of the two members of a rival outlaw biker gang along US 90 in Raywood in southeast Liberty County.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar names Rossomando new Head Football Coach

Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Former NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year, and 2017 Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year (NCAA FCS Coach of the Year) finalist, Peter Rossomando, has been named Lamar University head football coach announced Director of Athletics Jeff O’Malley Saturday morning. A coaching veteran with nearly 30 years of coaching experience at all levels of the game, including a decade as a head coach, Rossomando has a decorated résumé of building programs into championship contenders.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy