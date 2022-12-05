ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 13

FFG22
3d ago

With the coming environmental regulations due to climate change we haven't seen nothing yet. What were people thinking putting leaders in power that hate fossil fuels.

Reply
7
Al DeClub
4d ago

That's because they didn't put any money in his pockets!!! because we energies is monopoly and monopolies are illegal in Wisconsin

Reply(8)
3
Related
captimes.com

Opinion | Why not give WE Energies the boot?

Milwaukee state Sen. Chris Larson, outraged by the state Public Service Commission's sanctioning of a huge rate increase by WE Energies earlier this week, brought up an argument that I hadn't heard for the past several years. Why, he wondered, do we continue to allow massive privately owned and monopolistic...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?

It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Editorial | WE Energies rate hike is outrageous

Wisconsin has a Public Service Commission that has as its primary responsibility the protection of consumers from over-the-top demands by utility monopolies. But too frequently in recent years, the PSC has imagined that its job is to protect the monopolies. That’s what happened last week when the PSC approved overall...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin health secretary Karen Timberlake leaving Evers administration

Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary-designee Karen Timberlake is leaving the Evers administration. Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Friday, saying Timberlake's last day would be Jan. 2, the end of the governors' current term. Timberlake joined DHS in January 2021 as the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available to Wisconsinites....
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Effective January 1st, Wisconsin Will Have a New LLC Law

Wisconsin has a New LLC law that will completely replace the existing LLC law. The new law will be effective January 1, 2023. The new law affects both existing LLCs and future LLCs. This new law made changes to the statute governing limited liability companies (LLCs) organized in Wisconsin. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America

I first heard about the new “Wisconsin Death Trip” story from a friend in North Carolina. “After reading this Vanity Fair piece, not so sure I wanna come visit y’all,” she wrote.  Wisconsin winters often scare away visitors from the South. But a Nov. 30 glossy magazine feature by journalist, best-selling author and Dartmouth professor […] The post Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
mprnews.org

Social Security tax cut splits Minnesota DFLers

A fresh crop of Minnesota DFL lawmakers took to social media Tuesday to push back against their own leaders, insisting that they’d fight to exempt all Social Security income from state taxes once they take office. It was the first sign of tension among a new DFL Senate majority...
MINNESOTA STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Sortwell: Criminal Justice system at ‘breaking point’

The criminal justice system in Wisconsin is on the brink of collapse. Did that get your attention? I hope it did. From the lawsuit filed in Brown County against Gov. Tony Evers for the shortage of public defenders, to the 40 percent vacancy rate for correctional officers at our maximum-security prisons forcing many officers to work double shifts, to assistant district attorneys juggling 500+ cases per year, to cases being delayed for months (or not prosecuted at all) because there simply isn’t the staffing — our justice system is stretched to a snapping point. Police can’t even enforce “lesser” crimes like shoplifting that are robbing our shop owners blind because the district attorney can’t devote the time needed to prosecute these cases because he needs to prioritize high level cases such as murders.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

12-10-22 fdl property tax rates decline

The City of Fond du Lac says property tax rates continue to decline. The property tax rate for property owners in the City of Fond du Lac will be lower for 2023 tax bills than for any year since 2010. The current mill rate will be $22.91. That compares to a mill rate of $23.16 13 years ago. The mill rate is based upon taxes levied by the county, the City of Fond du Lac, the Fond du Lac School District and Moraine Park Technical College. At over $3.7 billion, the equalized value of the real estate property in the City of Fond du Lac has reached its highest level in the city’s history.
FOND DU LAC, WI
captimes.com

See where rural broadband is (and isn't) available in Wisconsin

As federal regulators prepare to publish a new map showing where broadband internet is and isn’t available across the U.S., Madison-area internet advocates are urging residents to check the draft themselves. Unveiled in November, the “pre-production draft” of the Federal Communications Commission map is the most detailed and current...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy