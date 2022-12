(Hobart, WI) — Authorities in Brown County say a police officer accidentally shot himself in the hip during a police chase. It happened yesterday afternoon along Highway 29 near Hobart. Police were checking on a man who then sped away and finally holed-up in his car. At some point the officer’s gun accidentally went off. He was taken to the hospital and is recovering. The man who started the chase stayed in his car on Highway 29 for two hours before surrendering.

