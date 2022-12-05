ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Southern Wisconsin to See First Major Snow of the Season

(Madison, WI) — Most of southern Wisconsin will see its first major snow of the season. The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in place for folks from the Milwaukee suburbs to the Mississippi River. Madison and that area could see the most snow, as much as four inches. Forecasters expect a slushy mix for folks in and around Milwaukee. Wis-DOT is asking people to give road crews some space to plow once the snow starts to pile-up.
WISCONSIN STATE
Weather Roulette for Friday’s Anticipated Snowstorm

(Milwaukee, WI) — It’ll either be a little bit of snow or a lot of snow for southern Wisconsin, forecasters aren’t sure yet. The National Weather Service is tracking a storm that will arrive Friday. If it tracks north, there will be a lot of snow. If the center of the system tracks to the south, then southern Wisconsin will have less snow. There is quite a bit of difference. The some-snow track could mean two-and-a-half inches of snow for the Madison-area. The lots-of-snow track could mean as much as six inches of snow.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison TSA Surprise: Live Puppy in Backpack

(Madison, WI) — It wasn’t a laptop or a lunch, it was a live puppy in someone’s backpack at the airport in Madison. TSA agents yesterday found the dog inside someone’s carry-on backpack only after it went through the x-ray machine. TSA says anyone traveling with a dog needs to take it out of their bag before going through security. TSA has a whole procedure for traveling with pets. The dog wasn’t injured, though the owner now has an interesting picture to share.
MADISON, WI
A Few More Answers Into Racine Death Investigation

(Racine, WI) — We’re getting a few more answers about the second death investigation tied to Racine’s so-called dating app predator. Channel 12 last night reported that Racine Police found a body inside the home that Olson used to share with his mother. The M.E.’s office was at the home on November 8th, and neighbors say there were also a lot of cops. Olson is also a person of interest in the death of a South Milwaukee woman. The theory there is that he may have tried to roofie her. Olson is in jail on an unrelated kidnapping charge.
RACINE, WI

