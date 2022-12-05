(Milwaukee, WI) — It’ll either be a little bit of snow or a lot of snow for southern Wisconsin, forecasters aren’t sure yet. The National Weather Service is tracking a storm that will arrive Friday. If it tracks north, there will be a lot of snow. If the center of the system tracks to the south, then southern Wisconsin will have less snow. There is quite a bit of difference. The some-snow track could mean two-and-a-half inches of snow for the Madison-area. The lots-of-snow track could mean as much as six inches of snow.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO