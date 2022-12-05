Read full article on original website
UW-EC Student Ordered to Pay $23 Thousand for Vandalism
(Eau Claire, WI) — A drunken night of destruction has led to a 23 thousand-dollar bill for a UW-Eau Claire student. A judge yesterday accepted a deferred prosecution agreement for 21-year-old Zachary Cunningham. Police say he broke into the basement of a campus dorm back in February and destroyed a number of rooms, including a music room. Cunningham told police he’d been drinking that night, but didn’t offer a reason for the destruction. He’s already paid back about 19 thousand-dollars.
Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level
Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Chippewa Valley Hit and Run Suspect Due to be Sentenced Next Month
(Chippewa Falls, WI) — The suspect in a September hit-and-run in Chippewa County is due to be sentenced next month. Lawyers entered a no contest plea for 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau yesterday. He’s accused of leading Chippewa County deputies on a high speed chase in September, and then crashing his car. Deputies were looking for Myszka because of a report that he was armed and suicidal. Myszka was facing five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as three counts of hit-and-run. Some of those counts were dropped in exchange for the plea.
Gisela Maria Elizabeth (Geiger) Hermann
Gisela Maria Elizabeth (Geiger) Hermann passed away on Saturday, the 26 th of November, 2022. Gisela passed away peacefully in home hospice, with many close family by her side, in Willard, WI. She was a long. time resident of Black River Falls, and before that, Melrose. She was born on...
Housesitter’s Charged After $30 Thousand Dollar Robbery
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to 30-thousand-dollars in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told police she asked her daughter to do it, the daughter told police she asked a friend. The homeowner came home to find the jewelry, as well as guns, purses, and Packer memorabilia stolen. All three suspects are facing a felony count of burglary, all three are out on bond.
