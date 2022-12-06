Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
Family of man shot by St. Paul police demands 'justice and transparency' in investigation
ST PAUL, Minn. — The family of a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed by St. Paul Police on Dec. 5 is calling on the department to immediately release all body camera and dash camera video from the night of the incident. "This family... deserves honesty, deserves to...
Police investigating suspected fatal shooting in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a man who was found unconscious and not breathing in a parking lot on the city's east side early Tuesday morning has died. While the circumstances remain unclear, police say they're investigating the man's death as a homicide. According to a...
St. Paul officer who shot, killed 24-year-old man has been identified
ST PAUL, Minn. — The officer who shot and killed a 24-year-old man earlier this week in St. Paul has been identified. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Sgt. Cody Blanshan, who has been in law enforcement for 10 years, fired his handgun while responding to a domestic assault on Monday, Dec. 5. He is now on standard administrative leave.
St. Paul's Operation Warm coat distribution event cancelled
ST PAUL, Minn. — City officials say a coat distribution event in St. Paul has been postponed. The event was originally set for Friday, Dec. 9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Eastern Heights Elementary in St. Paul. St. Paul Local 21 firefighters partnered with national nonprofit Operation Warm, hoping to...
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Saint Paul police
ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was shot and killed Monday night by a Saint Paul police officer, according to information provided by the department. Officials said officers were called to the intersection of Earl Street and Hudson Road just after 6 p.m. Monday for a report of a domestic incident.
Minnesota family's Christmas morning tradition becomes game 'GiftTrails'
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A Christmas morning tradition for one Minnesota family can now be enjoyed by everyone, thanks to a game called "GiftTrails." Mark Rustad invented the game after playing it with his own children when they were younger. "Each year I would reinvent the game, deepen the...
A major child labor lawsuit has ended quietly, but big questions remain unanswered
MINNEAPOLIS — A Wisconsin company, accused of hiring underage workers to clean meat processing plants in Minnesota and other states, agreed to more government oversight this week. When the U.S. Labor Department first accused Wisconsin-based, Packer Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI) of employing at least 50 underage workers, in three...
Dozens of businesses get behind Twin Cities Toy Drive for BIPOC kids
MINNEAPOLIS — Filmmaker Adrian Wilson covered the 2020 unrest in his documentary "A Letter to Bryson", which won a 2022 Twin Cities Film Fest Audience Award. Still, he felt inspired to do more. "I just kind of saw how everything worked out after the pandemic and after the uprising,"...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
KARE 11 Investigates: A mother's despair as she tries to get mental health care for her daughter
State failures to provide treatment for kids with mental illness and histories of violence have left them in jails, families desperate and community safety at risk. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 4:51 PM CST December 7, 2022. Updated: 10:20 PM CST December 7, 2022. MINNESOTA, USA. As...
Recipes from St. Paul's Apostle Supper Club
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Apostle Supper Club is part of Purpose Restaurants Group, which donates 3% of sales to its nonprofit, Give Hope. The nonprofit aims to help fight food insecurities in the Twin Cities. Brian Ingram is the chef and owner behind Purpose Restaurants, which includes The...
Holiday Bake Sale returns to St. Paul's Union Depot
ST PAUL, Minn. — A delicious holiday tradition is returning to St. Paul's Union Depot on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Holiday Bake Sale welcomes more than 30 local bakeries and food vendors to share their treats and desserts for the ninth year in a row. In addition to tasty...
BTS: Toys for Tots in the Twin Cities
MINNESOTA, USA — KARE 11 is partnering with the US Marine Corps for Toys for Tots. Staff Sergeant Tyree Stevens showed Morgan Wolfe what happens after toys are dropped off. "It's a surreal moment knowing that you're giving a toy to a child who wasn't expecting it," SSgt. Stevens said.
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
Apostle Supper Club deconstructs dinner and donates to help others
ST PAUL, Minn. — Chef Brian Ingram is known for serving up all kinds of delicious dishes at his restaurants. Ingram owns Purpose Restaurant Groups, which includes establishments like Hope Breakfast Bar, The Gnome Craft Pub, and Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul and Duluth. The Apostle Supper Club...
One week left to reach a deal before Minnesota nurses' strike
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Negotiations continue as a potential nurses' strike looms. Up to 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) plan to strike if a deal cannot be reached in time. Last week, nurses authorized a second strike at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and...
Minnesotans challenged to name snowplows once again
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is rife with time-honored traditions, like spending time with family, cooking recipes passed down for generations, and in Minnesota, naming snowplows. That's right, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's "Name a Snowplow" contest is back once again. For the third year, Minnesotans are...
Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors
A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment on overnight shifts at five different meatpacking plants in three states. As part of an agreement...
A second nurses strike would bring even higher stakes for Minnesota patients
MINNEAPOLIS — If you're wondering if nurses strikes has potentially deadly consequences for patients, a landmark study, which examined 20 years of evidence from strikes in New York state, provides a sobering answer. "We found that, during the period nurses were on strike, a death rate increase of almost...
Animal Humane Society rescues 22 dogs from rural Minnesota breeder
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Nearly two dozen dogs are on their way to finding fur-ever homes after being rescued by the Animal Humane Society. The 22 dogs were taken from a breeder in rural Minnesota, north of the Twin Cities, after a report found there were too many dogs on the property.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0