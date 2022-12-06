ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

KARE 11

Police investigating suspected fatal shooting in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a man who was found unconscious and not breathing in a parking lot on the city's east side early Tuesday morning has died. While the circumstances remain unclear, police say they're investigating the man's death as a homicide. According to a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

St. Paul officer who shot, killed 24-year-old man has been identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The officer who shot and killed a 24-year-old man earlier this week in St. Paul has been identified. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Sgt. Cody Blanshan, who has been in law enforcement for 10 years, fired his handgun while responding to a domestic assault on Monday, Dec. 5. He is now on standard administrative leave.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

St. Paul's Operation Warm coat distribution event cancelled

ST PAUL, Minn. — City officials say a coat distribution event in St. Paul has been postponed. The event was originally set for Friday, Dec. 9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Eastern Heights Elementary in St. Paul. St. Paul Local 21 firefighters partnered with national nonprofit Operation Warm, hoping to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Man dies in hospital after being shot by Saint Paul police

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was shot and killed Monday night by a Saint Paul police officer, according to information provided by the department. Officials said officers were called to the intersection of Earl Street and Hudson Road just after 6 p.m. Monday for a report of a domestic incident.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Recipes from St. Paul's Apostle Supper Club

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Apostle Supper Club is part of Purpose Restaurants Group, which donates 3% of sales to its nonprofit, Give Hope. The nonprofit aims to help fight food insecurities in the Twin Cities. Brian Ingram is the chef and owner behind Purpose Restaurants, which includes The...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Holiday Bake Sale returns to St. Paul's Union Depot

ST PAUL, Minn. — A delicious holiday tradition is returning to St. Paul's Union Depot on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Holiday Bake Sale welcomes more than 30 local bakeries and food vendors to share their treats and desserts for the ninth year in a row. In addition to tasty...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

BTS: Toys for Tots in the Twin Cities

MINNESOTA, USA — KARE 11 is partnering with the US Marine Corps for Toys for Tots. Staff Sergeant Tyree Stevens showed Morgan Wolfe what happens after toys are dropped off. "It's a surreal moment knowing that you're giving a toy to a child who wasn't expecting it," SSgt. Stevens said.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesotans challenged to name snowplows once again

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is rife with time-honored traditions, like spending time with family, cooking recipes passed down for generations, and in Minnesota, naming snowplows. That's right, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's "Name a Snowplow" contest is back once again. For the third year, Minnesotans are...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors

A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment on overnight shifts at five different meatpacking plants in three states. As part of an agreement...
NEBRASKA STATE
