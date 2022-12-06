Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley's Cause Of Death Revealed
The actress died on Monday (December 5) at age 71, her family confirmed.
Marvin Gaye's Ex-Wife, Janis Hunter Gaye, Has Died at 66 Years Old
As the former wife of legendary late singer Marvin Gaye, Janis Hunter Gaye was the subject of some of her ex's most popular songs. In her own right — as an accomplished stylist, manager, and author — Janis's work helped solidify her legacy. And in the wake of Marvin's death, she was as open as could be about their time together.
Kirstie Alley Survived by Kids Lillie Price and William True Stevenson: Get to Know Them
Kirstie Alley is survived by her two adopted children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, shares Lillie and William with her second ex-husband Parker Stevenson. Lillie and William, who goes by his middle name, shared a heartfelt statement on...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Family Album With Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry: Photos
Family of five! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder may keep their relationship private but have shared many sweet moments with their children over the years. The couple met in 2000 on the set of The Mexican, tying the knot two years later in New Mexico. In 2004, the actress gave birth to twins, daughter Hazel […]
Kirstie Alley’s Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Honors Late Actress After Her Death: ‘You Will Be Missed’
Paying respects. Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson honored the late star with a tribute shared after her death. "Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have," the Baywatch alum, 70, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 5, alongside a throwback […]
Roslyn Singleton, ‘AGT’ and ‘Ellen Show’ star, dead at 39
Roslyn Singleton, who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” lost her battle with brain cancer Tuesday. She was 39. Her husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Our wife earned her wings...
Toby Keith Shares Health Update on Cancer Battle
Toby Keith is sharing an optimistic update about his cancer battle. In the first interview since publicly sharing his stomach cancer diagnosis last year, the country star assured fans that he was “getting back to fightin’ shape.”. “I need a little bit of time to just rest up...
John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’
John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
John Travolta, Tim Allen, More Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death at 71
"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote in a heartfelt tribute following news of his co-star's death.
Bustle
Cheers Stars Pay Tribute To Kirstie Alley After Her Death To Cancer At 71
Cheers stars are saying “cheers” to their co-star Kirstie Alley one last time. On Dec. 5, Alley’s children announced that the actor had died at 71 after a brief battle with colon cancer, as her representative confirmed to PEOPLE. In their statement, Alley’s 30-year-old son True Parker and 28-year-old daughter Lillie Parker wrote that her cancer was “only recently discovered” and fought with “great strength,” and she was surrounded by her closest family.
Ted Danson Was Watching 'Cheers' Before Learning Of Kirstie Alley's Death
Ted Danson said he was on a plane watching himself and Kirstie Alley on "Cheers" right before learning of her death.
Actress Kristie Alley dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced on her official Twitter page Monday. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” her […]
Marconews.com
Jim Parsons on coming to 'Terms' with 'Spoiler Alert' (and going full Shirley MacLaine in hospital)
Growing up outside Houston,Jim Parsons loved watching (and rewatching) the 1983 weeper "Terms of Endearment." "It's truly one of my favorite movies ever; I've watched it many times," Parsons says of the best picture-winning drama about a woman (Debra Winger) contending with terminal cancer, her husband (Jeff Daniels) and her devoted, Houston-based mother (Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine).
Eric Fleishman, celebrity fitness trainer, dead at 53
Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53.
Popculture
John Stamos Reveals Death of Barry Keenan, Who Kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr.
The mastermind behind the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr. has died. Actor John Stamos confirmed such in a social media post. He says Barry Keenan penned a letter to him detailing his decision to take his own life. Just days after JFK's November 1963 assassination, Keenan led Frank a 19-year-old Frank Jr. out of his hotel room in Lake Tahoe at gunpoint. He held him for ransom in an LA home, demanding $240,000 from his superstar father. Keenan and his co-conspirators got their money, but were quickly arrested soon after Frank Jr.'s release, and later convicted in a widely covered court case. The story is now the subject of a new podcast, Snatching Sinatra.
Looking Back at Kirstie Alley's Risqué Cheers Emmys Acceptance Speech About Then-Husband Parker Stevenson
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at the age of 71 on Monday As Hollywood replays some of Kirstie Alley's best moments, one awards show speech comes to mind. While accepting her 1991 Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Alley the Cheers star brought laughter to the room with a sexual joke about her then-husband Parker Stevenson. "And I wanted to thank my husband — and I didn't want to thank him like, 'You know, I really love him and everything.' So I'd like to thank my husband Parker,...
A starstruck fan sick with a contagious disease met her favorite movie star only to infect her and her unborn daughter
Gene Tierney in the 1940sCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. Gene Tierney (1920 - 1991) was a classic Hollywood star with a Broadway and film career. She is best known for the 1944 movie Laura but played many other roles in the 1940s and 1950s when she was at the height of her popularity.
