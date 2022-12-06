Read full article on original website
Surry County Most Wanted
North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction, is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • James Garrett Burchette, 28, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and felony interference with an electronic monitoring device;
Paid firefighter program ‘a home run’
The Jot-Um-Down Volunteer Fire Department was selected to add a paid member of staff onto its ranks after the Surry County board of commissioners approved a plan from the Surry County Fire Council to create a small number of paid firefighters to aid the volunteer fire stations across the county. (Photo: Jot-Um-Down VFD)
Large crowd makes spirits bright
Macey Edwards never shied away from a good book and has chosen the modern literary classic ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ for a local child to enjoy. Geni Dowd got dressed for the occasion and was spotted in the clothing section making selections for Give a Kid a Christmas.
Dobson close to hiring new town manager
DOBSON — A new town manager appears headed to Dobson, pending a final decision next week by officials in the county seat. He has been identified as Jeffrey M. Sedlacek II, who now works for the Cleveland County government in Shelby as strategic initiative manager, a position he has occupied since November 2021.
Fire chief says $390,000 radios much needed
The acquiring of a communication system for the Mount Airy Fire Department, at a potential cost of $390,000, is expected to close a key gap regarding items needed for its safe operations. An order was placed last week with the Motorola company for the new radios, which city Fire Chief...
Mountain Woman
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. The old saying, “Woman’s work is never done” was a fact of...
Toys for Tots donations lag as deadline nears
Stuffed animal are among the group of toys sitting here, waiting for a Christmas home. Toys for Tots officials say the deadline to donate is Monday, Dec. 12, which is also the deadline for those hoping to receive help to apply. (Submitted photo) A Toys for Tots official reported this...
City schools mark Career Development Month
Mount Airy Middle Schools celebrated Veteran’s Day with a lunch as part of Career Development Month. here, Matthew Collins of the National Guard is photographed with three students whose names were not provided. Tony Varney, design manager with Allen Industries is photographed with city school students. Ryan Anderson of...
Mount Airy wins 1A State Championship
RALEIGH — The Mount Airy Granite Bears captured their eighth state championship in school history by defeating the Tarboro Vikings 20-7. Saturday’s championship victory was Mount Airy’s first since winning the 1A State Title in 2008. Tarboro (13-2) won the previous two 1A State Championships and had just one loss to a 1A opponent since 2017.
SCC nursing program ranked top 10 in state
Surry Community College’s Nursing program was ranked among the top 10 for best nursing schools in North Carolina, according to RegisteredNursing.com. SCC placed in the ninth position, with a score of 96.16 out of 100. The list was determined by “analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN pass-rates, meaning the percentage...
City school’s Doss recognized with national award
A Mount Airy City Schools official was recently recognized by the Excellence in Equity Awards. Jon Doss has been chosen as a winner in the category of Champion of Equity – Support Staff, according to the city schools and the awards organization. This competitive awards program presented by the...
Badgett’s 19 leads Hounds over Sauras
North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin, left, grabs an offensive rebound during the second quarter of Tuesday’s game. Reece Niston (2) absorbs contact as she goes up for a Greyhound layup. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News. Greyhound Zarah Love (12) stretches to block a Saura shot. Jimmy Kuhn...
