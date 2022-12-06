Read full article on original website
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Jalen Hurts finds DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown for Eagles touchdowns
The Philadelphia Eagles were flying on Sunday against the New York Giants at MetLife. Leading 7-0 already, Nick Sirianni left the offense on the field in the second quarter while facing a fourth-and-7 at the Giants’ 41. Jalen Hurts delivered a beautiful pass to DeVonta Smith, who made a...
Lions first-rounder Jameson Williams scores 41-yard TD on first NFL catch
Williams made his NFL debut last week after recovering from a torn ACL and come through with a score Sunday.
Steelers' Kenny Pickett in protocol, out for rest of game
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol and was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Justin Tucker becomes Ravens' career scoring leader
Justin Tucker, the NFL's most accurate kicker, is now the Ravens' all-time leading scorer.
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Could be involved with Mixon back
Perine will cede starting running back duties to Joe Mixon in Sunday's game against the Browns after the latter practiced fully Wednesday and cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but Perine may have earned a larger role than he previously held after excelling as a replacement for Mixon over the past two games, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looking good in practice
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Thursday that Dobbins (knee) "is looking good" in his second week of practice since being designated to return from IR, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I really think that time off and what he was able to take care is going to make a big...
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Streak now at 13 games
Stamkos scored a breakaway goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. It came at 16:45 in the third to cap a three-goal period for the Bolts after the teams were knotted 1-1 after two frames. Stamkos' point streak now stands at 13 games and 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).
Isaiah Coulter: Cut from Bills' practice squad
Coulter was cut from the Bills' practice squad Friday. Coulter will now look for an opportunity elsewhere after being let go by Buffalo. The wide receiver spent a little over a month as a member of the Bills' practice unit, but he was replaced by fellow wideout Marquez Stevenson on Friday. Coulter has yet to appear in a game this season after logging 15 offensive snaps over two contests with the Bears in 2021.
No. 11 Auburn puts unbeaten mark on the line vs. Memphis
No. 11 Auburn will look to remain undefeated when it faces Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday in Atlanta. Auburn (8-0), which is off to its best start since opening the 2019-2020 season 15-0, is coming off a 93-66 win over visiting Colgate on Friday. Memphis (7-2) extended its winning streak to five games with an 87-71 victory over visiting Little Rock on Tuesday.
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday
Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers. Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning three-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form. His efficiency from the field remains a slight issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report
Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
Stanford hires Troy Taylor: Sacramento State coach led team to three FCS playoff appearances
Stanford has hired Sacramento State's coach Troy Taylor to the same position, the university announced Saturday. Taylor leaves the Hornets following a wild 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word during the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, ending a successful three-year run. A news conference to introduce Taylor is scheduled for Monday. He replaces David Shaw, who resigned in late November following a second straight 3-9 effort, marking the team's least-successful run under his watch.
Odell Beckham Jr. still undecided on team; Cowboys and receiver at standstill while Ravens put visit on hold
"Odell Beckham Jr. Watch" is ongoing, as we wait to see where the former first-round pick will land in the NFL. He has visited many teams throughout the year and some franchises have made their desire to sign the wide receiver public. Of course, those franchises that are interested in...
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Officially questionable
Queen (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Queen, who picked up a thigh bruise in Week 13, logged a full practice Friday after back-to-back limited sessions to start Week 14 prep. Per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, the third-year linebacker said Wednesday that he's "pretty sure" he'll play Sunday, so given his comments earlier in the week and his participation Friday, it appears like Queen, barring a setback, will play against the Steelers. Across 12 appearances, Queen has totaled 85 tackles, four sacks, one interception and a forced fumble.
