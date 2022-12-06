ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin, Steve Martin & Martin Short Spoof Father of the Bride on SNL

Watch: Selena Gomez Teases "FUN" New Music on Tonight Show. Selena Gomez and Kieran Culkin making SNL cameos together? Oh!. The pop star made not one but two surprise appearances on NBC's Saturday Night Live, reuniting with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted the NBC sketch series. Selena joined the comedy legends onstage during their opening monologue and also starred in one of the show's themed sketches—a parody sequel of Father of the Bride.
Mean Girls: The Musical Movie Cast Is Totally Fetch: See Who's Playing Cady, Regina & More

Watch: Jonathan Bennett REACTS to Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls 2 Speculation. Put away the Burn Books—the cast of the Mean Girls: The Musical movie adaptation is finally here. The upcoming film version based on the Broadway musical, also written by Tina Fey, will star Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey as Cady, Regina, Janis and Damian, respectively, E! News confirms.
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Her "Blunder" About Female-Led Films

Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies "Blunder" Comments on Female-Led Films. Jennifer Lawrence is explaining her recent comments regarding female representation in action movies. During a Dec. 7 Variety's Actors on Actors interview with Viola Davis, the Joy actress recalled her time making the Hunger Games franchise, in which she starred as...
Parks and Recreation Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes Dead at 92

The Parks and Recreation community has lost a valued member. Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for her role as court stenographer Ethel Beavers in the NBC sitcom, has passed away her family shared in a statement posted to her Facebook page. She was 92. "To the friends and fans of our...
Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Everything We Know So Far About the WandaVision Spinoff

Watch: Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Something witchy this way comes. After making her standout Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the hit Disney+ series WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn will return as the wickedly fun Agatha Harkness to from the spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Originally introduced as Wanda Maximoff...
