WLOS.com
Man faces 20 charges related to poaching after dismembered bear carcasses found dumped
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WARNING: The photos and video in this story contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. Wildlife officials have charged a suspect after several dismembered black bear carcasses -- including two cubs -- were found in one small western North Carolina town. The N.C. Wildlife Resources...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found a missing 14-year-old who reportedly ran away Saturday night. Deputies said William Stone was last seen near Half Mile Way at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
WLOS.com
Three hospitalized with critical injuries after head-on Sweeten Creek crash
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash.
WLOS.com
MISSING: Multiple county sheriff's offices searching for woman last seen 4 weeks ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Yancey County woman who was last seen four weeks ago is continuing to appeal to the public for help locating her. Officials say Summer Ray, age 38, of Burnsville, was last seen Nov. 13, 2022. Summer stands 5'9" tall and...
WLOS.com
Asheville police investigating shooting that sent man to hospital, seek information
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, Dec. 7, that sent a man to the hospital after he was shot in his home. Asheville police officers were dispatched at 10:14 p.m. to the 1 block of Granada Street Wednesday about a...
WLOS.com
Man faces numerous charges after dismembered bear carcasses discovered in community
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — WARNING: The photos in this story contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. Wildlife officials have charged a suspect after several dismembered black bear carcasses were found in one small Western North Carolina town. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) told News 13 on Friday...
FOX Carolina
Remains of man reported missing in 2018 found by hunter in Macon Co.
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains of a man reported missing in 2018 were found on forest service land in the northwestern part of Macon County. Deputies said they started investigating on November 23, 2022, when a hunter discovered the...
WYFF4.com
Member of Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office charged with felony hit-and-run
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A member of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with felony hit-and-run, according to Buncombe County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Director Aaron Sarver. Sarver said Will Martin was taken into custody Friday night by the State Highway Patrol on a felony hit-and-run...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting on December 9, 2022. Deputies said the shooting happened near the intersection of Evely Road and Highway 123 sometime on Friday night. They added that they...
WLOS.com
Hunter in Macon Co. finds remains of Winston-Salem man missing since 2018, officials say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies say the remains of a missing Winston-Salem man were found by a hunter in late November. Christopher Sexton, 48, was reported missing in March 2018, and News 13 reported he was believed to be in the Asheville area. The...
WLOS.com
South Carolina deputy with 33 years of service passes away from 'tragic accident at home'
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deputy from Spartanburg passed away after a "tragic accident at his home" several weeks ago, according to the sheriff's office. Robert Charles "Taco" Talanges, 60, began his law enforcement career in 1989 as a patrol officer with the Woodruff Police Dept, officials said.
WLOS.com
Henderson Co. 'drug house' closed, woman charged, held on $422K bond, officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday, Dec. 8 that an investigation into the sale and delivery of drugs culminated with officials closing what they referred to as a "drug house." On Nov. 30, Henderson County Drug Task Force detectives, with the county's SWAT team,...
WYFF4.com
Shooting investigation underway after man flags down person in middle of highway, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — A shooting investigation has started in Easley, according to deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a man walked into the roadway of Calhoun Memorial Highway and flagged down a person passing by stating that he was shot. Authorities arrived to the scene...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/2 -12/8/22
Jonathan Aaron Renfro Of Bailey Branch Road Burnsville, NC was arrested for Failure to appear on Felony Charges and was issued a $16,000.00 Secure Bond. O.M Ledford JR of Rice Road Burnsville, NC was arrested for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering and was issued a $10,000.00 Secured Bond.
WYFF4.com
Woman charged after deputies, SWAT search home, find fentanyl, heroin, officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A home worth hundreds of thousands of dollars has been officially "closed for business" as a drug house after the arrest of a woman who lived there, according to deputies. Johnny Duncan, with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, said the home, located on Ferenvilla Drive...
WLOS.com
'She was like a ray of sunshine:' North Henderson High senior killed in head-on crash
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County community is in mourning after a head-on collision on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, left a teenager dead and multiple others injured. Henderson County Public Schools confirmed Friday, Dec. 9, that a teenage girl killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon was...
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Saturday night in a crash in Mauldin. According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the motorcycle-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of West Butler and Ashmore Bridge Road. The motorcyclist died at the scene according to the coroner. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as […]
