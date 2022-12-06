ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found a missing 14-year-old who reportedly ran away Saturday night. Deputies said William Stone was last seen near Half Mile Way at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
WLOS.com

Three hospitalized with critical injuries after head-on Sweeten Creek crash

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash.
ARDEN, NC
FOX Carolina

Remains of man reported missing in 2018 found by hunter in Macon Co.

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains of a man reported missing in 2018 were found on forest service land in the northwestern part of Macon County. Deputies said they started investigating on November 23, 2022, when a hunter discovered the...
MACON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting on December 9, 2022. Deputies said the shooting happened near the intersection of Evely Road and Highway 123 sometime on Friday night. They added that they...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Henderson Co. 'drug house' closed, woman charged, held on $422K bond, officials say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday, Dec. 8 that an investigation into the sale and delivery of drugs culminated with officials closing what they referred to as a "drug house." On Nov. 30, Henderson County Drug Task Force detectives, with the county's SWAT team,...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/2 -12/8/22

Jonathan Aaron Renfro Of Bailey Branch Road Burnsville, NC was arrested for Failure to appear on Felony Charges and was issued a $16,000.00 Secure Bond. O.M Ledford JR of Rice Road Burnsville, NC was arrested for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering and was issued a $10,000.00 Secured Bond.
BURNSVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Saturday night in a crash in Mauldin. According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the motorcycle-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of West Butler and Ashmore Bridge Road. The motorcyclist died at the scene according to the coroner. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as […]
MAULDIN, SC

