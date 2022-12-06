ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Yancey County woman who was last seen four weeks ago is continuing to appeal to the public for help locating her. Officials say Summer Ray, age 38, of Burnsville, was last seen Nov. 13, 2022. Summer stands 5'9" tall and...

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO