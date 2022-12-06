Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Good News Rescue Mission needs 200 unwrapped gifts for kids in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — They've made their lists and checked it twice, and The Good News Rescue Mission has announced that they need 200 new, unwrapped gifts for children in Shasta County. The Mission said more people have signed up to receive toys this year than there are toys. To...
krcrtv.com
Non-Profit provided 100 Redding families with free Christmas trees and toys
REDDING. Calif. — So many people in the Northstate community help give back year after year, like donating to the Stuff The Bus event. Have you ever wondered who exactly is receiving these toys?. Today, we got the chance to see the direct community impact that came from your...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Sheriff's Office gives tips on winter travel & road safety
Shasta County, Calif — With winter travel on the rise the Shasta County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to stay safe and smart when traveling either to your closet lodge or out to acquire a Christmas tree. Speaking with KRCR recently, Sheriff's Deputy Sergeant Bodner broke down some ways...
North Coast Journal
The Walmart Picnic Table Effect
A long-held belief in the world of birding is that when a rare bird is reported at a specific location, birders who flock to the spot to see it find other rare birds, attracting even more birders, who then find — well, you get the idea. This phenomenon, known...
krcrtv.com
Shasta Lake woman loses hundreds in social media scam, warns others of the risk
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A woman from the City of Shasta Lake says she was scammed out of hundreds of dollars from two different fake accounts on Facebook, and she's warning others not to make the same mistake. This past Tuesday, Mary Hels was contacted on Facebook by someone...
krcrtv.com
Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident
RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
kymkemp.com
Headline Humboldt Interviews Attorney Suing to Change Humboldt County’s Abatement Program
In the lead story of this episode of Headline Humboldt, the award-winning host, journalist James Faulk, digs into the lawsuit brought by the Institute of Justice against the Humboldt County abatement program. IJ attorney Jared McClain argues during this comprehensive interview that this program is about government overreach and any...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Sheriff's Office to hold workshop for proposed jail expansion
REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is encouraging residents to sign-up for a workshop centered on their jail expansion plans. The workshop will be held at the Redding Library starting at 5 p.m. next Tuesday, Dec. 13. Back in August, Shasta County Supervisors backed Sheriff...
krcrtv.com
Inflation impacts cost of Christmas trees nationwide, including in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — It's that time again to go out and pick the perfect Christmas tree for your home. However, with inflation driving up prices, your choice of tree could change this holiday season. Whether it's a Silver Tip or Douglas, Noble or Nordmann fir, picking out a tree...
actionnews5.com
Authorities pull escaped inmate, fugitive girlfriend from burning home in standoff
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (CNN) - Authorities in Nevada say they pulled an escaped inmate and his fugitive girlfriend from a burning home Wednesday morning. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Atencio escaped from the Lassen County Jail in California over the weekend. Nevada authorities said they learned he...
kymkemp.com
WCSD Asks for Community’s Help in Locating Stolen Utility Vehicle
The Weott Community Services District (WCSD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for the district’s side by side utility vehicle that was stolen sometime between December 5 – 7. The stolen utility vehicle is a black and green 2009 Kawasaki Teryx 750 with aftermarket parts...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in connection to 16 stolen guns found in Eureka home
EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with 16 stolen guns, ammunition and other stolen property found in a Eureka house. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, agents received word that stolen property from a burglary being investigated by Eureka police was found at a residence near Wabash Avenue and B Street.
krcrtv.com
Latest on missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin: sister says she was likely running away
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman and well-known local realtor, Tammy Pitkin, has been missing for nearly two months. KRCR first reported on Pitkin's case back in November, shortly after her Toyota Camry was found deserted on a forest service road in Oregon, north of Eugene. Since...
krcrtv.com
Driver dead and 13-year-old injured after tree falls on top SUV; collides with second tree
MILLVILLE, Calif. — ORIGINAL STORY, DEC. 11, 10:00 AM:. The driver of a Ford Excursion has been pronounced dead after a tree fell onto the top of an SUV and caused the vehicle to travel out of control into another tree in Millville. The event occurred on Dec.10 at...
North Coast Journal
Holiday Parades Set to Roll
Humboldt, you don't have to put on the red (and green) lights, but when you do, it's a beautiful thing! This weekend, folks, bundle up, grab your cocoa and kids, and get ready to holler, “Happy holidays!” to the passing cars, trucks, trailers and boats all lit up for Christmas. First up, it’s the Al Gray Electric Lighted Parade happening Friday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. starting at Redwood Village Shopping Center in Fortuna during Fortuna's Holiday Open House event from 5 to 8 p.m. Then it’s the annual holiday honkfest, Rex and Friends Truckers' Christmas Parade, chugging along the streets of Eureka on Saturday, Dec. 10, leaving Redwood Acres Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 11, cast your net to catch the Trinidad Lighted Boat Parade at 6 p.m. in Trinidad; lighted fishing boats on trailers make their way through town while Santa and his elves hand out candy canes, and Bandemonium and the Cal Poly Humboldt Marching Lumberjacks bring the festive tunes. Don’t get strung out if you can’t make it to any of this weekend’s parades. Ferndale’s Lighted Tractor Parade is next Sunday, Dec. 18 at from 5 to 7 p.m. on Main Street (free).
North Coast Journal
Commercial Crab Season Delayed
The commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until at least Dec. 31 in Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties due to poor meat quality, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The opening date is pending another round of testing, a news release states. "If results indicate...
krcrtv.com
Arrests made at Happy Valley problematic property
HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. — Steps were taken Thursday to clear out a homeless camp in Happy Valley, where police say they have seen many violations and crimes. Shasta County officials say that four arrests were made, and five others were cited for trespassing and related charges on this property along Saddle Trail Road. It is a dilapidated vacant house surrounded by trailers and motor homes in various stages of disrepair, with tents and garbage everywhere.
krcrtv.com
Weaverville resident dead after car collides into tree on Highway 3
According to California Highway Patrol, a Weaverville man is dead after his car ran off the road and collided with several trees. Read the full press release from the Trinity River CHP:. On December 08, 2022, at approximately 1428 hours, a single vehicle traffic crash occurred on State Route 3...
kymkemp.com
Man Convicted of Hitting Another With a Sledgehammer in the Arcata Marsh
On December 6, 2022, a Humboldt County jury found 36-year-old Geoffery Robert Campbell guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Judge Feeney did not allow the jury to deliberate on an additional charge of attempted murder. Evidence presented at trial showed that on July 25, 2022, at...
actionnewsnow.com
Weaverville man dies in crash on Highway 3 in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 43-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Trinity County Thursday afternoon, according to the CHP Trinity River. Officers said Fredrick Guidotti, of Weaverville, died after a crash on Highway 3 near China Gulch Road around 2:30 p.m. Officers said Guidotti’s 2009 Audi left the...
