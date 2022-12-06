Humboldt, you don't have to put on the red (and green) lights, but when you do, it's a beautiful thing! This weekend, folks, bundle up, grab your cocoa and kids, and get ready to holler, “Happy holidays!” to the passing cars, trucks, trailers and boats all lit up for Christmas. First up, it’s the Al Gray Electric Lighted Parade happening Friday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. starting at Redwood Village Shopping Center in Fortuna during Fortuna's Holiday Open House event from 5 to 8 p.m. Then it’s the annual holiday honkfest, Rex and Friends Truckers' Christmas Parade, chugging along the streets of Eureka on Saturday, Dec. 10, leaving Redwood Acres Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 11, cast your net to catch the Trinidad Lighted Boat Parade at 6 p.m. in Trinidad; lighted fishing boats on trailers make their way through town while Santa and his elves hand out candy canes, and Bandemonium and the Cal Poly Humboldt Marching Lumberjacks bring the festive tunes. Don’t get strung out if you can’t make it to any of this weekend’s parades. Ferndale’s Lighted Tractor Parade is next Sunday, Dec. 18 at from 5 to 7 p.m. on Main Street (free).

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO