ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaverville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
North Coast Journal

The Walmart Picnic Table Effect

A long-held belief in the world of birding is that when a rare bird is reported at a specific location, birders who flock to the spot to see it find other rare birds, attracting even more birders, who then find — well, you get the idea. This phenomenon, known...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident

RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
kymkemp.com

WCSD Asks for Community’s Help in Locating Stolen Utility Vehicle

The Weott Community Services District (WCSD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for the district’s side by side utility vehicle that was stolen sometime between December 5 – 7. The stolen utility vehicle is a black and green 2009 Kawasaki Teryx 750 with aftermarket parts...
WEOTT, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested in connection to 16 stolen guns found in Eureka home

EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with 16 stolen guns, ammunition and other stolen property found in a Eureka house. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, agents received word that stolen property from a burglary being investigated by Eureka police was found at a residence near Wabash Avenue and B Street.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Holiday Parades Set to Roll

Humboldt, you don't have to put on the red (and green) lights, but when you do, it's a beautiful thing! This weekend, folks, bundle up, grab your cocoa and kids, and get ready to holler, “Happy holidays!” to the passing cars, trucks, trailers and boats all lit up for Christmas. First up, it’s the Al Gray Electric Lighted Parade happening Friday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. starting at Redwood Village Shopping Center in Fortuna during Fortuna's Holiday Open House event from 5 to 8 p.m. Then it’s the annual holiday honkfest, Rex and Friends Truckers' Christmas Parade, chugging along the streets of Eureka on Saturday, Dec. 10, leaving Redwood Acres Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 11, cast your net to catch the Trinidad Lighted Boat Parade at 6 p.m. in Trinidad; lighted fishing boats on trailers make their way through town while Santa and his elves hand out candy canes, and Bandemonium and the Cal Poly Humboldt Marching Lumberjacks bring the festive tunes. Don’t get strung out if you can’t make it to any of this weekend’s parades. Ferndale’s Lighted Tractor Parade is next Sunday, Dec. 18 at from 5 to 7 p.m. on Main Street (free).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Commercial Crab Season Delayed

The commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until at least Dec. 31 in Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties due to poor meat quality, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The opening date is pending another round of testing, a news release states. "If results indicate...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Arrests made at Happy Valley problematic property

HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. — Steps were taken Thursday to clear out a homeless camp in Happy Valley, where police say they have seen many violations and crimes. Shasta County officials say that four arrests were made, and five others were cited for trespassing and related charges on this property along Saddle Trail Road. It is a dilapidated vacant house surrounded by trailers and motor homes in various stages of disrepair, with tents and garbage everywhere.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Weaverville resident dead after car collides into tree on Highway 3

According to California Highway Patrol, a Weaverville man is dead after his car ran off the road and collided with several trees. Read the full press release from the Trinity River CHP:. On December 08, 2022, at approximately 1428 hours, a single vehicle traffic crash occurred on State Route 3...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Weaverville man dies in crash on Highway 3 in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 43-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Trinity County Thursday afternoon, according to the CHP Trinity River. Officers said Fredrick Guidotti, of Weaverville, died after a crash on Highway 3 near China Gulch Road around 2:30 p.m. Officers said Guidotti’s 2009 Audi left the...
WEAVERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy