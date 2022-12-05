Read full article on original website
Positive update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham
As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack. Mika Rotunda provided an update on her uncle’s condition…. “Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone!❤️ There absolutely is power in prayer.”
Update on Charlotte Flair’s WWE status heading into the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
As previously noted, Ric Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson noted that “there’s nothing wrong with Charlotte Flair” and “she’s just fine” in regards to her hiatus from WWE television. There has been speculation about Charlotte returning to WWE in time for the 2023 Royal...
Results of the women’s Iron Survivor challenge at WWE NXT Deadline 2022
The women’s Iron Survivor challenge (Cora Jade vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark) took place during the WWE NXT Deadline 2022 PLE. Here were the highlights…. * The time and a scoreboard was shown on the bottom of the screen. * Roxanne and...
Samoa Joe opens up about William Regal’s impact on the wrestling industry
In an interview with Steven Muehlhausen from DAZN.com, Samoa Joe gave his thoughts on William Regal…. “Regal is largely responsible for a great many leaps of my career. He’s always been a guy that’s heavily recommended me to anybody that would listen, consistently been in my corner, always made time which is something that’s so very rare in this industry, would make time. If you sent him a match, he would watch it and he would meticously pick it apart and give you great criticism and send you his feedback within a week or two. It’s something he still does to this day which is amazing to me to the point where he was trying to offload guys and matches to me. He had correspondence with so many indy wrestlers and giving them feedback and seeing potential in people. I was one of those people. Bryan Danielson was one of those people. There’s a laundry list of people in the industry who probably would say the same thing. To me, that’s who William Regal is. He loves the art of professional wrestling. He loves this industry with everything he has. He desperately wants to go out there and try to make anybody better who will take the time to sit under the tree and listen. He definitely made me better. He’s largely responsible for a lot of my approach to the ring, my acumen and what I do, my attitude and how I handle things. He was definitely a mass influence to me.”
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
How people within AEW are said to feel about Sasha Banks possibly joining the company
In recent months, there have been rumors about Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and her future in the wrestling business. There is now speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to Fightful Select, nobody contacted within...
Gable Stevenson appears with Kurt Angle during the 12/9/22 edition of WWE Smackdown
During the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Kurt Angle celebrated his birthday in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. Angle was not the only Olympic gold medalist in attendance as Gable Steveson was shown backstage with Angle. Braun Strowman was introduced to Steveson and Strowman commented on how Smackdown could use someone like Steveson.
Original idea for Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration on WWE Smackdown revealed
During his podcast, Kurt Angle discussed his birthday celebration from the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown and how the original idea was slightly different from what aired on television…. “Well, I approached WWE and I said, ‘Listen, your Olympic Hero is gonna have a birthday on December 9....
Update regarding the creative situation with Miro in AEW
As previously noted, Fightful.com reported that Miro is healthy and wants to wrestle in AEW but “creative simply hasn’t been presented for him.” In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the report is accurate except for the creative part. Meltzer wrote the following…. “Ideas were...
Update on Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green amidst rumors of them returning to WWE
It was previously reported that Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green could return to WWE together in similar fashion to Mike and Maria Kanellis in 2017. In an update, Dave Meltzer noted the following in regards to one way that WWE could utilize Cardona and Green…. “There are talks with E!...
Results of Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews at WWE NXT Deadline 2022
Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT world title took place during the WWE NXT Deadline 2022 PLE. Here were the highlights…. * For Breakker’s entrance, a slideshow was shown of his various matches over the past year. * The two had a feeling out process and the...
New details regarding Drew McIntyre being “disqualified to compete” by WWE
As previously noted, Drew McIntyre was pulled from the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown after being “disqualified to compete” in the unified tag team titles match and it was later confirmed that McIntyre was injured. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that both McIntyre...
Details regarding Tony Khan’s plans for Ring of Honor heading into 2023
While speaking to media after the 2022 ROH Final Battle PPV, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that there are plans for weekly ROH shows to take place on the new HonorClub streaming service which costs $9.99 per month. Khan said the following in regards to 2023 ROH plans…. “So we...
Chris Jericho was accidentally hurt by CM Punk during brawl in AEW
During his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho commented on the brawl that took place during AEW Dynamite’s “Quake by the Lake” episode and how he was accidentally hurt by CM Punk…. “Which of course led to CM Punk returning and because he had been hurt and...
Behind the scenes details regarding Ricky Starks’ promo segment with MJF from AEW Dynamite
During an interview with Comicbook.com, Ricky Starks commented on his promo segment with MJF from the December 7th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite…. “I think you’ll hear a lot of wrestlers say, ‘Oh, I didn’t think of it. I didn’t plan it out, I didn’t write it out.’ And Cody [Rhodes] makes the same joke, but that’s bull. Even the best promos had to have some type of structure to them. And I am somewhat in the same way, admittedly. I’m not one to really pull back the curtain on anything here, but yesterday, earlier in the day, I had wrote out this whole thing, and in my head memorized it and did all this, and stressed myself out, and then had a match to do. Anything could have gone wrong where I just forget it in the match. I remember Max cutting that promo and saying these comments, and in that moment I was like, ‘I’ll just wing it. I’ll just wing it. I know where I want to go and what I want to get to, and I’ll just fill in the blanks.,’ So what you saw out there was me winging it. That’s how I operate. Yes, I can come up with some lines and think about it, but for the most part, whatever I feel, I just say, and it comes off in that moment.”
Shawn Michaels comments on a Wrestlemania match that he came up with in the middle of the night
During an interview with Sam Roberts, Shawn Michaels talked about his WWE Wrestlemania 24 match against Ric Flair in 2008…. “That particular match was something that came to me in the middle of the night. I woke up out of sleep. I think it was like two o’clock in the morning, [I] got up out of bed, and then just went to the table and started writing. Then I’m coming down to the end of it. Those thoughts that are in my head and of course, like a movie [I get] a little teardrop. I’m like ‘Oh my goodness. Is this too like namby pamby?’
Triple H makes appearance after the 12/9/22 edition of WWE Smackdown goes off the air
After the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown went off the air, Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration continued and numerous WWE stars came to the ring. Rey Mysterio led everyone in the singing of the “Happy Birthday” song. After that, Triple H made an appearance at ringside and hugged Angle.
Bray Wyatt send a heartfelt message to fans in regards to his uncle Barry Windham
As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack. Via his Instagram account, Bray Wyatt published a video and gave a heartfelt message to fans in regards to his uncle…. “I want to thank one specific man, Michael Todd Lalic, who was...
Claudio gives his thoughts on William Regal leaving AEW
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Claudio gave his thoughts on William Regal leaving AEW…. “I will never say goodbye to William Regal because I know I can always see him or talk to him at any point. His Lordship, as we call him in the Blackpool Combat Club, he’s one of the smartest men in professional wrestling and that’s why he left the way he did, to give us that last lesson, that extra edge, that little bit more. It’s what you need sometimes to succeed and I really appreciate that because I was kind of conflicted going into the match after Full Gear. ‘Why can’t I beat Chris Jericho when the title is on the line?’ After the message on Wednesday, my confidence went up again. That’s what a mentor like William Regal does. He takes one for the team, literally, to make his team better. To me, he’s always around. I ended the man’s career, that puts you on a different respect level and a different level all together with him. The bond we have, he’s BCC for life and so am I.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Warner Bros. Discovery cuts ties with network executive that was recently praised by Tony Khan
On Friday, Variety.com reported that Warner Bros. Discovery has cut ties with several leaders including Jane Latman, Nancy Daniels, Matt Butler, and Scott Lewers. During the AEW Double or Nothing 2022 post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan gave praise to Daniels while talking about AEW’s relationship with TBS/TNT…
