A Change Is Needed For Penguins and Jeff Carter
The Pittsburgh Penguins need more from their third line center.
Penguins Locker Room: What Changed After 1st Period in 4-1 Win?
The Pittsburgh Penguins, who were battling illnesses in the locker room, beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1, but they began the first period as if they were under the influence of some heavy cold medicine. The Penguins trailed 1-0, and Columbus clearly had the better of play with nearly twice...
Kingerski: Did Penguins’ Ron Hextall Get it Right … Again?
Ron Hextall is pretty close to undefeated as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, often despite the noise surrounding him. Something was broken with the Penguins in late October and a few weeks in November. The penalty-kill was little more than a red cape for the charging bull of opposing power plays. The team lacked energy and had an odd air of indifference, bordering on arrogance, as it sank like a stone in the Eastern Conference standings.
Kris Letang Takes Reps in Full Gear Ahead of Penguins Morning Skate
There is no time table, but Kris Letang continues to work his way back to rejoining the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.
Mike Sullivan Speaks on Sidney Crosby's Play this Season
Even into year 18, Sidney Crosby continues to be the best player on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster.
Kris Letang Opens Up on Stroke and Eventual Return to Penguins Lineup
Stroke isn't an easy word to hear, but Kris Letang has taken huge steps in recovery and is nearing a return to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Voracek, Marchenko, Berni & More
Just when you thought the injury situation couldn’t get worse for the Columbus Blue Jackets, they suffer another gut punch. One of their leading scorers from last season likely won’t be seen again this season. The Blue Jackets recently announced that winger Jake Voracek would be out indefinitely...
Penguins Need a Win in Rematch With Hurricanes
On Tuesday, Nov. 29 the Pittsburgh Penguins lost 3-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime. Even without the controversial non-call that led to Carolina’s overtime goal, Pittsburgh more than likely would have still lost the game. The Penguins have definitely improved in many areas, however, there are still some parts of their game that need work. With the Hurricanes being a division rival, it is important that they make the necessary adjustments before the two teams meet again on Dec. 18 in Raleigh.
Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Progressing Faster Than Expected
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has returned to the ice in full gear.
Penguins Weekly Winners and Losers; Hitting their Stride
It was another successful week for the Pittsburgh Penguins and they are starting to find some stellar play from all around.
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: Momentum & Slips in 4-1 Win
The Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-4) needed a little warmup before they found their game and rhythm. After a sluggish first period, the Penguins flexed their superior talent and crisp game in a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bryan Rust was against the Penguins’ spark plug as he crashed the...
Penguins React to Kris Letang Returning to Practice
Kris Letang returned to practicing with his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates just 10 days after being diagnosed with a stroke.
Sidney Crosby on Pace for Record Setting Year
The Pittsburgh Penguins captain is turning back the clock through 26 games this season.
Penguins In Tight Roster Constraint if Sick Players Remain Out
It might not be ideal, but the Pittsburgh Penguins don't have many options if the sick players are still out.
Penguins Finish Strong Home Stand, Look Forward to Important Month
The Pittsburgh Penguins picked up important wins in their home stand, but the games are about to get more crucial.
