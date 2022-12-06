ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness

The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Cowboys injury report: WRs Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins out

The Houston Texans released their final injury report of Week 14 as they prepare for the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Texans ruled out defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (shoulder), cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring/illness), receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), and receiver Nico Collins (foot). All four did not participate in Friday’s practice.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Cowboys Thursday injury report: DE Mario Addison making progress

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 14 as they gear up to play the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring), receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), fullback Troy Hairston (chest), receiver Nico Collins (foot), and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (shoulder) did not participate in practice.
