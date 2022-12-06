Read full article on original website
Man arrested in divorce attorney's death owed him nearly $30,000
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Court documents detail the possible motive behind the shooting death of a Lawrenceville attorney and the arson of his office by a client's ex-husband. Allen Tayeh, 65, is facing charges of murder and first-degree arson regarding the death of Doug Lewis and for allegedly burning his law offices. And documents from the court now show that reason could have been money-related.
Teen accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, bystander injured
STONECREST, Ga. - Christmas shopping at a metro Atlanta mall was interrupted Saturday after a gun went off sending people running. DeKalb County Police said a teen accidentally shot himself inside Stonecrest Mall. "We heard a loud bang," said Tameka Thomas. "Like, it shook the building." DeKalb County Police said...
14-year-old injured by gunfire at Stonecrest Mall, police say
STONECREST, Ga. — A teenager was injured in a shooting at Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb County on Saturday evening. It happened around 2:21 p.m., DeKalb County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Stonecrest Mall. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower leg, according to police. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
Police have released the name of the woman killed at a Gwinnett County business
SNELLVILLE — Gwinnett County Police have released the name of the victim in Friday’s shooting at a business on Centerville Highway in Snellville. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Courtney Owens, of Snellville. Owens was an employee of the business the incident occurred at. At about 2:30...
Woman killed by masked man at Gwinnett car dealership identified as 34-year-old employee, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a woman was shot to death Friday afternoon inside a used car dealership along a busy road. The shooting happened at the Royal Court Motors dealership at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road in Centerville around 4 p.m. Police...
Georgia mother and son arrested in drug raid, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A mother and son were arrested after authorities found a large number of drugs in their Peachtree City home. Peachtree City Police Department officials said on Dec. 3, officers executed a warrant at a residence at 4:35 a.m. as part of a drug investigation. [DOWNLOAD:...
Atlanta resident trafficking nearly a kilogram of meth sentenced to over 17 years in prison following pursuit on I-75
MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – A metro-Atlanta man who aimed to transport nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine through the Middle District of Georgia from a source in Atlanta and attempted to flee from authorities on I-75 received over 17 years in federal prison. West Bailey Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, Georgia, received a 210-month prison […]
'I'll never get to hug him' | Sisters, wife face man convicted of killing Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Families expressed the depth of their heartbreak in court Thursday as they faced the man now convicted of killing two Cobb County sheriff's deputies. The families delivered powerful statements in front of Christopher Golden, the man who killed their loved ones three months ago. The deputies, Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. were killed in an ambush-style attack as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. The warrant was not for Golden.
Suspect who pulled gun on officers near Perimeter Mall identified as 23-year-old
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have officially arrested a man taken into custody after pulling a gun on officers near Perimeter Mall. Dunwoody police say they were called to the nearby Perimeter Center on Thursday afternoon where they were confronted by a man with a gun. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Protestors throw objects at firefighters attempting to extinguish flames at Atlanta's 'Cop City' site, police say
ATLANTA — A protest has happened again at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City," and police claim objects were thrown at DeKalb Fire Department firefighters after a fire was started. DeKalb Police Department responded to reports of a dumpster fire on Key Road...
Foul play suspected at homicide in Buckhead neighborhood, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — A homicide investigation is underway at a home in a Buckhead neighborhood, Atlanta Police said. APD said an alleged murder happened at a residence in the Paces West neighborhood in northwest Atlanta. The scene was active throughout much of the overnight hours on Saturday into Sunday morning.
Masked man shoots woman to death at Gwinnett County car dealership, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a woman was shot to death Friday afternoon inside a used car dealership along a busy road. The shooting happened at the Royal Court Motors dealership at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road in Centerville around 4 p.m. Police...
Ga. high school parapro arrested for pushing special needs student multiple times, police say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A paraprofessional at Newnan High School has been charged with battery for reportedly pushing a special needs student more than once. The incident was reportedly caught on camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Newnan police, an officer was...
Woman shot in possible road rage on Peachtree Street in Brookwood Hills, police say
ATLANTA — A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in the Brookwood Hills community. Atlanta Police on scene told 11Alive that a woman in the car was shot in the arm in what was likely a road rage incident. She was taken to Grady alert, conscious and breathing.
15-year-old mother missing for nearly a week found safe, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a 15-year-old mother has been found safe after disappearing Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Junia Mayfield was found Thursday in Clayton County around 11:15 a.m. Clayton County police...
Man drags victim into hotel room and assaults him in front of girlfriend, 2 children, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police say an Alabama man kidnapped another man, dragged him into a motel room and assaulted him in front of his girlfriend and two young children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened on at a Super...
Decatur man arrested on murder charge in Gwinnett sports bar killing
Months after a man was fatally shot at Gwinnett County sports bar, his suspected killer has been arrested, police said Thursday.
Couple uses children to hide shoplifted items, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A couple was caught on camera using their children to shoplift items from taken from Coweta County stores, deputies say. It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Kohl’s located at 1140 Bullsboro Drive. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images showing the...
