Dunwoody, GA

Man arrested in divorce attorney's death owed him nearly $30,000

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Court documents detail the possible motive behind the shooting death of a Lawrenceville attorney and the arson of his office by a client's ex-husband. Allen Tayeh, 65, is facing charges of murder and first-degree arson regarding the death of Doug Lewis and for allegedly burning his law offices. And documents from the court now show that reason could have been money-related.
Teen accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, bystander injured

STONECREST, Ga. - Christmas shopping at a metro Atlanta mall was interrupted Saturday after a gun went off sending people running. DeKalb County Police said a teen accidentally shot himself inside Stonecrest Mall. "We heard a loud bang," said Tameka Thomas. "Like, it shook the building." DeKalb County Police said...
14-year-old injured by gunfire at Stonecrest Mall, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — A teenager was injured in a shooting at Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb County on Saturday evening. It happened around 2:21 p.m., DeKalb County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Stonecrest Mall. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower leg, according to police. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome

ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
Atlanta resident trafficking nearly a kilogram of meth sentenced to over 17 years in prison following pursuit on I-75

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – A metro-Atlanta man who aimed to transport nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine through the Middle District of Georgia from a source in Atlanta and attempted to flee from authorities on I-75 received over 17 years in federal prison. West Bailey Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, Georgia, received a 210-month prison […]
'I'll never get to hug him' | Sisters, wife face man convicted of killing Cobb County deputies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Families expressed the depth of their heartbreak in court Thursday as they faced the man now convicted of killing two Cobb County sheriff's deputies. The families delivered powerful statements in front of Christopher Golden, the man who killed their loved ones three months ago. The deputies, Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. were killed in an ambush-style attack as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. The warrant was not for Golden.
