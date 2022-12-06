Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre both suffered ruptured eardrums at WWE Survivor Series
McIntyre has been pulled from Friday's SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Injury Details Revealed
Roman Reigns is unlikely to appear on WWE television for the short term after details of a recent injury have been revealed. In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer clarifies the situation for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, stating:. “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
nodq.com
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
nodq.com
Positive update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham
As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack. Mika Rotunda provided an update on her uncle’s condition…. “Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone!❤️ There absolutely is power in prayer.”
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury
Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of The Briscoes Vs. FTR At ROH Final Battle
FTR and The Briscoes completed their trilogy on December 10 at Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view. The four men clashed in a Double Dog Collar match for FTR's ROH World Tag Team Championship, and the trend of championships changing hands continued with this bloody bout. Dax Harwood was chained...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings Are Up Again
The December 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown" returned to FOX with an average viewing audience of 2.098 million viewers, according to Spoiler TV. This was notably up from the December 3 episode, which aired on FS1 due to coverage of the Pac-12 college football championship game. That episode averaged 902,000 viewers, which was considered a good number compared to previous episodes that aired live on the channel. In the overnight key demographic for ages 18 to 49, "SmackDown" averaged a 0.5 rating, which was also up from last week's 0.25.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Seemingly Upset About Her WWE Booking
Sonya Deville has wrestled only a handful of matches on television this year, with her last bout – a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship – taking place on the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show. Prior to that...
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 9, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. – The show opened with the Brawling Brutes and the Bloodline making their entrances for their title match. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch. Sheamus and Jimmy started the match,...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Deadline Results (12/10): Bron Breakker Vs. Apollo Crews, Iron Survivor Matches, New Day In Action
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live NXT Deadline 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. This will mark...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
A former WWE star made their AEW debut at tonight’s AEW Rampage where his first match was a title shot in the main event!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage, Kip Sabian was tasked at bringing a challenger for Orange Cassidy’s title. So who did Sabian bring...
