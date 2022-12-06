ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks Live 12/5/22: What will it take for Lukas Reichel to become the next Jack Hughes?

By Jack Heinrich
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6HIo_0jYZxANq00

On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand recaps the Hawks weekend in New York and the great performance of goaltender Arvid Söderblom.

Later on, Joe Brand asks Bill Spaulding, TV play-by-play announcer of the New Jersey Devils, about what Lukas Reichel has to do to become the next Jack Hughes and more!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

