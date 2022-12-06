Blackhawks Live 12/5/22: What will it take for Lukas Reichel to become the next Jack Hughes?

On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand recaps the Hawks weekend in New York and the great performance of goaltender Arvid Söderblom.

Later on, Joe Brand asks Bill Spaulding, TV play-by-play announcer of the New Jersey Devils, about what Lukas Reichel has to do to become the next Jack Hughes and more!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.