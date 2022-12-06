ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kirstie Alley’s kids True and Lillie confirm her death with a touching statement

By Jovita Trujillo
 5 days ago

Kirstie Alley has passed away. The actress known for her roles like Toothless, It Takes Two , and Cheers was 71. Her children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed her passing on her social media accounts with a touching statement. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they wrote.



Alley’s battle was not only recently discovered but kept private. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement continued. It is unclear what kind of cancer she was battling, but they thanked the team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.

They went on to say their mother’s zest and passion “for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals,” and “eternal joy of creating” left them inspired to “live life to the fullest just as she did.” True and Lillie turned off commenting on the Instagram post.


Alley adopted William True Stevenson on September 28, 1992, with her ex-husband Parker Stevenson . They adopted daughter Lillie in 1995 when she was a year and a half. Parker and Alley separated in late 1996 then filed for divorce a few months later.


Alley was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. The talented actress was recognized for her work on stage, receiving an Emmy Award, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice Award in 1991 for her role as Rebecca Howe in Cheers. She won an Emmy again in 1994 for her role as “Sally Goodson” in David’s Mother and the People’s Choice Award in 1998.

