KTUL
Public input sought on which restaurant concept should join Kendall Whittier Main Street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nine prospective restauranteurs are vying for a spot in Kendall Whittier as part of an economic development and art initiative called Regenerate|Reimagine. Regenerate|Reimagine (R|R), a local program by Jackiez Gonzalez and Kendall Whittier Main Street, funded by the City of Tulsa’s Vision Arts grant. The...
KTUL
5th grade class donates stuffed animals to Cherokee Nation Marshal Service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fifth graders in Ms. Nix's class at the Cherokee Immersion School donated dozens of stuffed animals to the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. These toys will be used to help comfort children in stressful situations. To purchase the stuffed animals, the students held a bake sale...
KTUL
Ornament artwork from Jenks middle schoolers put on display outside of White House
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students from Jenks Middle School learned last month that their artwork would be displayed in Washington D.C. As part of the National Park Service National Tree Lighting Ceremony, decorated ornaments from Jenks were hung on Oklahoma's tree. JMS was the one and only school in...
KTUL
Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center celebrates two-year anniversary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center this month. This is a no-cost resource for Tulsans seeking financial counseling. During its two years, Tulsa FEC has served 568 clients, conducted 1,531 sessions, reduced $210,654 in debt amongst...
KTUL
Tulsa celebrates Christmas with 96th annual parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade began Saturday at 11 a.m. The 96th annual parade started in downtown Tulsa at the PSO building near 6th and Cincinnati and finished near 5th Street and Boulder Avenue. This was a free and family-friendly event open to the public. If...
KTUL
Tulsa church celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — St. Francis Xavier Church celebrated Our Lady of Guadalupe Day Saturday with a parade and festival. Folks were dancing through the streets near Admiral and Lewis. The procession followed a giant image of the Virgin Mary from the church to the University of Tulsa and...
KTUL
Saint Mary's kindergarteners collect, donate over 200 stuffed animals for children in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students at the School of Saint Mary in Tulsa are helping children in need this holiday season. The school says every December, kindergarteners collect stuffed animals to give to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers all over Tulsa use these toys to help kids in crisis.
KTUL
Mayor Bynum recognizes exceptional women to be honored at 2023 Pinnacle Awards
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum celebrated women making an impact in our community Thursday. YWCA Tulsa partnered with the Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women to announce honorees of the 2023 Pinnacle Awards. Local members got a chance to nominate women who they believed are...
KTUL
OU-Tulsa collects teddy bears for Child Advocacy Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Thursday, OU-Tulsa dedicated its teddy bear tree as part of its annual Teddy Bear Collection Drive. The tree is at the Schusterman Library. That's where anyone is encouraged to drop off a teddy bear or a blanket. All the blankets and stuffed animals collected...
KTUL
Broken Arrow Public Schools mourns loss of lead bus driver
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools is mourning the death of former lead bus driver Karen Hughart. According to a BAPS Facebook post, Hughart had recently lost her battle with cancer. The school says she was a beloved member of the transportation team and was honored on...
KTUL
Booker T. Washington High School celebrates opening of new tennis court facility
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Booker T. Washington High School celebrated the opening of its new tennis courts. Last week students, team members, and the Tulsa community gathered for a ribbon cutting. This facility features four lighted tennis courts, dressing rooms, parking, restrooms, concessions, and bleachers. The new courts were...
KTUL
Mothers Against Injustice, Black Panthers march in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Mothers Against Injustice and The Original Black Panther Party took to the streets of Tulsa Saturday to protest. The groups were marching to protest what they say is a wrongful conviction against a 17-year-old Tulsa boy found guilty of rape. They are working to...
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
KTUL
'Hamilton' tickets to go on sale Monday at Tulsa Performing Arts Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tickets to see "Hamilton" will go on sale to the public Monday at 10:30 a.m., according to Celebrity Attractions. Tickets will be available for performances at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center from March 7 to 19, 2023. There is a maximum of nine tickets per...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation Film Office earns international recognition for Native directories
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation Film Office is being recognized on a global scale for its groundbreaking directories which feature Native American citizens. CNFO recently won the Film Commission Initiative of the Year during the 2022 Makers and Shakers Awards. This award ceremony was held at the...
KTUL
Tulsa state representative named Legislator of the Year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, is the 2022 Legislator of the Year. He was recognized by the Oklahoma State Chamber for his efforts this past legislative session to support the sustained growth of Oklahoma's economy. “I am honored the State Chamber named me Legislator of the...
KTUL
Tulsa Christmas Parade gives sneak peek of new parade float
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade is giving Tulsans a sneak peek of what they can expect to see this Saturday. The parade committee gave a behind the scenes look at how the last minute preparations are bringing it all together. Santa's new float is reminiscent of...
KTUL
Clinic-on-wheels brings medical care to Oklahoma's rural communities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All the medical services a client can access at Green Country Behavioral Health Services outpatient building can now be accessed at a clinic on wheel. The Care-A-Van has been active for less than a month, but it’s already making impacts in Oklahoma’s most rural areas.
KTUL
Tulsa vets, shelters report canine flu outbreak
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Tulsa-area veterinarians and pet resorts are reporting an outbreak of canine influenza. The River Trail Animal Hospital and Pet Lodge said it has started taking preventative measures against the canine flu virus and is advising clients to keep their pets at home. Dog flu...
KTUL
Bixby police advises public not to use post office drop boxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department is telling the public not to use any post office drop boxes at this time after a key was stolen. Police are advising the public to reach out to the post office with questions or concerns at 877-876-2455. This is a...
