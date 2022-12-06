ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

5th grade class donates stuffed animals to Cherokee Nation Marshal Service

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fifth graders in Ms. Nix's class at the Cherokee Immersion School donated dozens of stuffed animals to the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. These toys will be used to help comfort children in stressful situations. To purchase the stuffed animals, the students held a bake sale...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center celebrates two-year anniversary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center this month. This is a no-cost resource for Tulsans seeking financial counseling. During its two years, Tulsa FEC has served 568 clients, conducted 1,531 sessions, reduced $210,654 in debt amongst...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa celebrates Christmas with 96th annual parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade began Saturday at 11 a.m. The 96th annual parade started in downtown Tulsa at the PSO building near 6th and Cincinnati and finished near 5th Street and Boulder Avenue. This was a free and family-friendly event open to the public. If...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa church celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — St. Francis Xavier Church celebrated Our Lady of Guadalupe Day Saturday with a parade and festival. Folks were dancing through the streets near Admiral and Lewis. The procession followed a giant image of the Virgin Mary from the church to the University of Tulsa and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OU-Tulsa collects teddy bears for Child Advocacy Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Thursday, OU-Tulsa dedicated its teddy bear tree as part of its annual Teddy Bear Collection Drive. The tree is at the Schusterman Library. That's where anyone is encouraged to drop off a teddy bear or a blanket. All the blankets and stuffed animals collected...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow Public Schools mourns loss of lead bus driver

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools is mourning the death of former lead bus driver Karen Hughart. According to a BAPS Facebook post, Hughart had recently lost her battle with cancer. The school says she was a beloved member of the transportation team and was honored on...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Booker T. Washington High School celebrates opening of new tennis court facility

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Booker T. Washington High School celebrated the opening of its new tennis courts. Last week students, team members, and the Tulsa community gathered for a ribbon cutting. This facility features four lighted tennis courts, dressing rooms, parking, restrooms, concessions, and bleachers. The new courts were...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mothers Against Injustice, Black Panthers march in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Mothers Against Injustice and The Original Black Panther Party took to the streets of Tulsa Saturday to protest. The groups were marching to protest what they say is a wrongful conviction against a 17-year-old Tulsa boy found guilty of rape. They are working to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa state representative named Legislator of the Year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, is the 2022 Legislator of the Year. He was recognized by the Oklahoma State Chamber for his efforts this past legislative session to support the sustained growth of Oklahoma's economy. “I am honored the State Chamber named me Legislator of the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Christmas Parade gives sneak peek of new parade float

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade is giving Tulsans a sneak peek of what they can expect to see this Saturday. The parade committee gave a behind the scenes look at how the last minute preparations are bringing it all together. Santa's new float is reminiscent of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa vets, shelters report canine flu outbreak

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Tulsa-area veterinarians and pet resorts are reporting an outbreak of canine influenza. The River Trail Animal Hospital and Pet Lodge said it has started taking preventative measures against the canine flu virus and is advising clients to keep their pets at home. Dog flu...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bixby police advises public not to use post office drop boxes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department is telling the public not to use any post office drop boxes at this time after a key was stolen. Police are advising the public to reach out to the post office with questions or concerns at 877-876-2455. This is a...
BIXBY, OK

