An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October. David Heathcote, 52, was bound over for further court proceedings after his preliminary hearing at Venango County Central Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of homicide in the first degree-criminal homicide in connection with the death of Robert Wingard, also 52.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO