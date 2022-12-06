Read full article on original website
explore venango
Wheel Flies Off Tractor-Trailer, Hits Vehicle on I-80 in Beaver Township
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash in which a tractor-trailer lost a wheel on Interstate 80 East in Beaver Township and hit a vehicle traveling behind it. According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, December 8, the...
erienewsnow.com
Homeless Man Flees Police In Stolen Vehicle, Following Walmart Shoplifting
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old homeless man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a stolen vehicle pursuit following a shoplifting incident at the Lakewood Walmart. On Saturday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., officers with Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the Fairmount Avenue superstore...
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Passenger Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 322
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Paint Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:36 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, on U.S. Route 322, near Paint Boulevard, in Paint Township, Clarion County.
explore venango
Oil City Man Charged in Cranberry Township Theft Spree
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing theft charges after stealing from Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township, then minutes later taking miscellaneous items from the nearby Walmart. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Charles Michael Zimoski in Magisterial District...
venangoextra.com
Homicide case bound for court
An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October. David Heathcote, 52, was bound over for further court proceedings after his preliminary hearing at Venango County Central Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of homicide in the first degree-criminal homicide in connection with the death of Robert Wingard, also 52.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
Home saved as truck, travel trailer and storage shed burn in Warren County
An early Friday morning response of about 50 firefighters from several departments prevented a home from being destroyed by a nearby blaze in Greenwich Township, Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Joe Mecsey reports. The first call came in at 1:27 a.m. from the 600 block of Warren Glen Road in...
explore venango
Emlenton Man to Be Sentenced Today on Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle. According to court documents, 52-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong will be sentenced on the following charge on Friday, December 9, in front of President Judge Marie T. Veon:
explore venango
Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 8
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week on State Route 8 in Sandycreek Township last. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, December 8, the crash happened at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on State Route 8 (15th Street) in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
One injured after shots fired downtown Sunday morning
There were reported shots fired in downtown Erie early Sunday morning. According to Erie Police, they were called to the 200 block of East 16th Street around 6:30 a.m. where one man had suffered injuries and was transported to UPMC Hamot. There is no word as to the extent of the victim’s injuries at this […]
WFMJ.com
Sharon woman faces sentencing for death of Masury motorcyclist
A sentencing hearing is scheduled next month for a Sharon, Pennsylvania woman convicted on charges filed after the traffic death of a motorcyclist from Masury, Ohio. Chanel Georgalas, 26, will be sentenced on January 6 on charges that include homicide by vehicle, DUI, and driving without a license. Georgalas pleaded no contest to the charges as part of a plea agreement. Other charges were dropped.
Erie Fire Department assistant chief stresses safety after deaths in Schuylkill County
Two firefighters in Schuylkill County were killed in the line of duty Wednesday, Dec. 7. Fire officials say these most recent deaths, along with two others across the state in the last week, draw attention to a deeply troubling trend of rising line of duty deaths. Local firefighters say this puts safety in the forefront. […]
PA trucker arrested in Lewis County after flagger was injured in hit and run
A tractor-trailer driver was arrested after he allegedly hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Shippenville Borough Teen No Longer Considered Missing
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing Shippenville Borough teen is over. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday morning, 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor is no longer considered missing. Police say it was determined that Taylor is “staying with other family members.”...
Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County
SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
erienewsnow.com
Suspect In Sinclairville Shooting Arrested
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old, killed following an altercation in Sinclairville earlier this year. Cassadaga resident Joseph Misciagno was shot in the area of Park and Reed Streets in early...
Erie Police Department new cold case detective working to solve Erie’s unsolved murders
Several local families continue to seek justice years, and in some cases decades, after a loved one has been murdered. But the Erie Police Department is hoping its new cold case detective can solve some of these unsolved murders. The city’s new cold case detective says it’s rewarding to bring families some closure. “I couldn’t […]
More than 400 vehicles to be auctioned off by Commonwealth, Dec. 13
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Commonwealth agencies will auction off some 450 vehicles next week. The auction will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 588 Firehouse Road in Grantville. Some of the auctioned vehicles include police-seized vehicles: a 2014 Ford Taurus, a 2011 BMW X5, a 2007 Lincoln MKV, a 2001 Chrysler […]
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stuffing Six-Pack of Toilet Paper Under Shirt, Running Out of Store
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is accused of stuffing a six-pack of toilet paper under his shirt and running out of a local market. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Thomas Joseph Rodgers in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on December 6.
