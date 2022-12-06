ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, PA

erienewsnow.com

Homeless Man Flees Police In Stolen Vehicle, Following Walmart Shoplifting

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old homeless man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a stolen vehicle pursuit following a shoplifting incident at the Lakewood Walmart. On Saturday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., officers with Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the Fairmount Avenue superstore...
LAKEWOOD, NY
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Passenger Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 322

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Paint Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:36 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, on U.S. Route 322, near Paint Boulevard, in Paint Township, Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Charged in Cranberry Township Theft Spree

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing theft charges after stealing from Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township, then minutes later taking miscellaneous items from the nearby Walmart. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Charles Michael Zimoski in Magisterial District...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
venangoextra.com

Homicide case bound for court

An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October. David Heathcote, 52, was bound over for further court proceedings after his preliminary hearing at Venango County Central Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of homicide in the first degree-criminal homicide in connection with the death of Robert Wingard, also 52.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Emlenton Man to Be Sentenced Today on Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle. According to court documents, 52-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong will be sentenced on the following charge on Friday, December 9, in front of President Judge Marie T. Veon:
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 8

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week on State Route 8 in Sandycreek Township last. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, December 8, the crash happened at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on State Route 8 (15th Street) in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

One injured after shots fired downtown Sunday morning

There were reported shots fired in downtown Erie early Sunday morning. According to Erie Police, they were called to the 200 block of East 16th Street around 6:30 a.m. where one man had suffered injuries and was transported to UPMC Hamot. There is no word as to the extent of the victim’s injuries at this […]
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Sharon woman faces sentencing for death of Masury motorcyclist

A sentencing hearing is scheduled next month for a Sharon, Pennsylvania woman convicted on charges filed after the traffic death of a motorcyclist from Masury, Ohio. Chanel Georgalas, 26, will be sentenced on January 6 on charges that include homicide by vehicle, DUI, and driving without a license. Georgalas pleaded no contest to the charges as part of a plea agreement. Other charges were dropped.
SHARON, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Shippenville Borough Teen No Longer Considered Missing

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing Shippenville Borough teen is over. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday morning, 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor is no longer considered missing. Police say it was determined that Taylor is “staying with other family members.”...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Suspect In Sinclairville Shooting Arrested

SINCLAIRVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old, killed following an altercation in Sinclairville earlier this year. Cassadaga resident Joseph Misciagno was shot in the area of Park and Reed Streets in early...
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
YourErie

More than 400 vehicles to be auctioned off by Commonwealth, Dec. 13

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Commonwealth agencies will auction off some 450 vehicles next week. The auction will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 588 Firehouse Road in Grantville. Some of the auctioned vehicles include police-seized vehicles: a 2014 Ford Taurus, a 2011 BMW X5, a 2007 Lincoln MKV, a 2001 Chrysler […]
GRANTVILLE, PA

