Jeff Bridges to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics’ Choice Awards two years after cancer diagnosis

Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Jerrod Carmichael to Host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards After the Show’s 1-Year Hiatus
The Globes are back! Jerrod Carmichael is set to host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season,” Hollywood Foreign […]
NBC Sitcom Stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez Will Announce This Year’s Golden Globes Nominations
The first talent involved with the revived 2023 Golden Globes have finally been revealed. As the ceremony returns to NBC in January after a year off, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has tapped Peacock network sitcom stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez to announce Golden Globes nominations on Monday, Dec. 12. The father-daughter duo are the stars of NBC’s freshman comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez,” which premiered in November and was recently given a full season order. George and Mayan Lopez will present the nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards live at 5:35 a.m. PT, which will air on NBC’s...
Irene Cara Dies: ‘Flashdance’ Oscar-Winner & Star Of ‘Fame’ Was 63
Sad notice on a Thanksgiving weekend. Irene Cara has died at age 63, per her publicist. The Oscar-winning singer was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for starring in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Her cause of death hasn’t yet been divulged. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song for the Flashdance tune “What A Feeling,” and also won two Grammys for a lively chart topper that perfectly captured the underdog journey of the welder-turned-dancer played by Jennifer Beals. Wrote Cara’s publicist Judith A. Moose on Twitter, “It is with profound sadness that...
‘Elvis’ Dominates Australia’s AACTA Awards, Chris Hemsworth Accepts Trailblazer Prize
Scooping four trophies, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis was the big winner at Wednesday night’s AACTA Awards in Sydney. The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts gave the Warner Bros/Bazmark/Roadshow hit nods for Best Film, Direction, Lead Actor (Austin Butler) and Supporting Actress (Olivia DeJonge). The prizes complemented Elvis’ recent wins at AACTA’s Industry Awards including Costume Design, Production Design, Cinematography, Sound and Editing. On the TV side, Bunya Productions’ drama Mystery Road: Origin led laureates with another three wins including Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor (Mark Coles Smith) and Best Actress (Tuuli Narkle) in a Drama. Another big winner of the evening...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ named best film of 2022 by National Board of Review
The National Board of Review, which announced its picks Thursday, additionally awarded best cinematography to Claudio Miranda for the “Top Gun” sequel.
Actress Octavia Spencer who started her film career in Mississippi to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The actress who began her career in Mississippi and won the Academy Award for her performance in “The Help” filmed in the Magnolia State, will forever have place in the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month. Academy-Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer will have her star dedicated with the more...
Margot Robbie, Jamie Lee Curtis, Janelle Monáe Present $1M in College Scholarships to High School Seniors at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Jamie Lee Curtis, Janelle Monáe, Margot Robbie, Gracie Abrams and Addison Rae on Wednesday presented $1 million in university scholarships to high school seniors from underserved communities across Los Angeles with full-ride college scholarships. The announcement was made at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Women in Entertainment breakfast gala, presented by Lifetime, which was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, in conjunction with the publication of the Women in Entertainment Power 100 list. More from The Hollywood ReporterIssa Rae Shares How Personal Fear Inspired Her Work Amplifying Underrepresented Voices at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment GalaJodi Kantor and Megan Twohey Recount...
