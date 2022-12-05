Jeff Bridges to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics’ Choice Awards two years after cancer diagnosis

Sad notice on a Thanksgiving weekend. Irene Cara has died at age 63, per her publicist. The Oscar-winning singer was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for starring in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Her cause of death hasn’t yet been divulged. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song for the Flashdance tune “What A Feeling,” and also won two Grammys for a lively chart topper that perfectly captured the underdog journey of the welder-turned-dancer played by Jennifer Beals. Wrote Cara’s publicist Judith A. Moose on Twitter, “It is with profound sadness that...

