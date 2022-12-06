Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky extends new offers in Ohio
Kentucky has offered Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling (5-foot-10, 180), Waverly-Shell Rock (Ia.) linebacker Asa Newsom (6-foot-4, 205), Bloom-Carroll (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Jaden Ball (6-foot-4, 285), Columbus (Ohio) Marion-Franklin 2024 running back Tito Glass (6-foot-2, 220), Columbus (Ohio) East 2025 athlete Taizaun Burns (5-foot-11, 150), Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 2024 athlete Trey Horne (6-foot-3, 180), Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic 2024 linebacker Jayden Parrish (6-foot-2, 210), Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern 2024 offensive tackle Styles Prescod (6-foot-6, 280), Avon (Ind.) 2024 offensive tackle Zach Bandy (6-foot-5, 275), Kissimee (Fla.) Osceola 2025 running back Taevion Swint (5-foot-10, 175) and Canton (Ohio) McKinley 2025 athlete Dante McClellan (6-foot-3, 200).
saturdaydownsouth.com
Max DeGraff, kicker out of Kentucky, announces SEC commitment
Max DeGraff, a kicker out of Lexington, Kentucky (Lexington Catholic) has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. DeGraff announced his commitment to play at Kentucky, and thanked his family, friends and coaches who have helped him along the way. Kohl’s Professional Camps offered an assessment of DeGraff:
UC Offers 2024 Four-Star Quarterback, Louisville Previously In Top-Four Schools
Cincinnati is going after a few dual-threat talents in this class.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Yale coach James Jones praises Oscar Tshiebwe, references 'Space Jam' after road loss to Kentucky
Kentucky’s basketball team moved to 7-2 on the season Saturday with a 69-59 win over a solid Yale squad. The story of the game was the play of Oscar Tshiebwe, who finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. The Bulldogs simply didn’t have any answers on...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so go check them out if you haven't already.
Walsh Jesuit Ironman: St. Edward leads Northeast Ohio teams after Day 1 of the wrestling tournament
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – When one of the biggest high school athletic events in the country takes place in your backyard every year it can be easy to get lost in a sea of national rankings and big-name recruits. Anyone who’s been to the Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Mount Union punches ticket to national championship with win over Wartburg
Mount Union advances to the Stagg Bowl against the winner of Mary Hardin-Baylor and North Central (IL)
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Recycling Today
Battle Motors, Ohio officials celebrate 434 new jobs
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joined New Philadelphia, Ohio-based Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (TeamNEO) and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corp. to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs in Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric...
wrif.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
21-year-old man indicted for tearing up field at FirstEnergy Stadium
A 21-year-old man has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury for allegedly tearing up the Cleveland Browns field at FirstEnergy Stadium last month.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
whbc.com
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
Where is the best place to buy a used car in Akron?
Honestly a car is just a means of transportation for me and I don't want to spend too much money on it. I'm looking at some good used car markets, thanks for the advice here.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
Comments / 0