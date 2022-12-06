ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kentucky extends new offers in Ohio

Kentucky has offered Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling (5-foot-10, 180), Waverly-Shell Rock (Ia.) linebacker Asa Newsom (6-foot-4, 205), Bloom-Carroll (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Jaden Ball (6-foot-4, 285), Columbus (Ohio) Marion-Franklin 2024 running back Tito Glass (6-foot-2, 220), Columbus (Ohio) East 2025 athlete Taizaun Burns (5-foot-11, 150), Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 2024 athlete Trey Horne (6-foot-3, 180), Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic 2024 linebacker Jayden Parrish (6-foot-2, 210), Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern 2024 offensive tackle Styles Prescod (6-foot-6, 280), Avon (Ind.) 2024 offensive tackle Zach Bandy (6-foot-5, 275), Kissimee (Fla.) Osceola 2025 running back Taevion Swint (5-foot-10, 175) and Canton (Ohio) McKinley 2025 athlete Dante McClellan (6-foot-3, 200).
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Max DeGraff, kicker out of Kentucky, announces SEC commitment

Max DeGraff, a kicker out of Lexington, Kentucky (Lexington Catholic) has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. DeGraff announced his commitment to play at Kentucky, and thanked his family, friends and coaches who have helped him along the way. Kohl’s Professional Camps offered an assessment of DeGraff:
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so go check them out if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
Recycling Today

Battle Motors, Ohio officials celebrate 434 new jobs

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joined New Philadelphia, Ohio-based Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (TeamNEO) and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corp. to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs in Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy