Greensboro, NC

uncg.edu

UNCG joins effort to track COVID impacts on students

UNCG researchers and their collaborators have received approximately $500,000 to study the impacts of COVID on student learning. The funding is part of the NC Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) and North Carolina Collaboratory’s $6.73 million investment in 20 projects rooted at universities across North Carolina. “This unique program...
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

Crossnore announces the MOVE Conference to be held in February 2023

Crossnore Communities for Children is pleased to announce the MOVE Conference, a crucial gathering of pastors and church leaders about the crisis of youth aging out of foster care in North Carolina. The conference will be held on Thursday, Feb, 16, 2023, at Woosley Chapel on Crossnore’s Winston-Salem campus.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High School Football PRO

Greensboro, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The New Bern High School football team will have a game with Grimsley High School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.
GREENSBORO, NC
uncg.edu

Spartan Invitational captures the spirit of Esports

In today’s growing market of esports, video gaming tournaments are garnering viewership that rivals that of the NFL. Video gaming is no longer a newcomer to the sporting world, but rather a thriving industry with job opportunities that have grown over 100 percent since 2020. At UNC Greensboro, the...
High Point University

WXII: HPU’s Christmas Prayer Breakfast a Tradition in the Community

High Point University welcomed more than 1,000 people to the 51st Annual Christmas Prayer Breakfast on Dec. 9, one of HPU’s timeless traditions. Lyndsey Ayers, assistant vice president of university relations, shares all the free holiday events on campus for the community to enjoy.
HIGH POINT, NC
wschronicle.com

New arena football team to hit Winston-Salem in the spring

Coming this spring, there will be another option in the city for those who love football. United Firepower is a new arena football team that will take their first snaps this coming April. The team will play an eight-game season with four home games for the local fans to enjoy.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 Triad high school football teams competing for state championships

(WGHP) — Three local high school football teams are competing for a chance to immortalize their legacies in North Carolina high school football lore this weekend. The Grimsley Whirlies, Reidsville Rams and Mount Airy Granite Bears are all participating in state championship games after illustrious seasons. Here is what you need to know about the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Teen artist gets Mebane into the spirit

If you’ve recently been in downtown Mebane and thought, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” you might have Sydney Oravsky to thank. For that matter, in October, if you thought “It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween,” you might, again, offer thanks to Oravsky. The senior at Eastern Alamance High School has been displaying her artistic flair for a number of businesses in downtown Mebane, providing locals a chance to get into the spirit.
MEBANE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Forbes Dubs Roy Carroll ‘The Guru Of Greensboro’

Forbes magazine featured Greensboro developer Roy Carroll in its cover story on Monday, Dec. 5. Under the headline, “The Guru Of Greensboro: How A College Dropout Built A $2.9 Billion Real Estate Empire,” Forbes provides quite a bit of background on Carroll, who is the owner and publisher of the Rhino Times, and how he became “the city’s richest resident.” Carroll is the founder, president and CEO of The Carroll Companies, headquartered in downtown Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro Science Center welcomes newborn fishing cat kitten

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a sweet new addition to the Greensboro Science Center! The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten, to parents Tallulah and Mako. The kitten was born on Nov. 5 and is the fourth fishing cat kitten to be born at […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
RALEIGH, NC

