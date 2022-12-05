Read full article on original website
uncg.edu
UNCG joins effort to track COVID impacts on students
UNCG researchers and their collaborators have received approximately $500,000 to study the impacts of COVID on student learning. The funding is part of the NC Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) and North Carolina Collaboratory’s $6.73 million investment in 20 projects rooted at universities across North Carolina. “This unique program...
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
wschronicle.com
Crossnore announces the MOVE Conference to be held in February 2023
Crossnore Communities for Children is pleased to announce the MOVE Conference, a crucial gathering of pastors and church leaders about the crisis of youth aging out of foster care in North Carolina. The conference will be held on Thursday, Feb, 16, 2023, at Woosley Chapel on Crossnore’s Winston-Salem campus.
Greensboro, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
uncg.edu
Spartan Invitational captures the spirit of Esports
In today’s growing market of esports, video gaming tournaments are garnering viewership that rivals that of the NFL. Video gaming is no longer a newcomer to the sporting world, but rather a thriving industry with job opportunities that have grown over 100 percent since 2020. At UNC Greensboro, the...
My Fox 8
High Point University’s Mitchell Nicks named executive chef at Butcher & Bull in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mitchell Nicks has been named as the new executive chef at Butcher & Bull. Nicks was previously the chef de cuisine of Harvest Table at High Point University. “We’re thrilled to have Mitch in place as executive chef at Butcher & Bull. He’s a team...
WXII 12
NASCAR legend Richard Petty donates equipment to Randleman High School
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — NASCAR legend Richard Petty made an appearance in Randolph County on Thursday. Unusually, he's known as the "The King," but Randleman High School students may as well have called him Santa Claus. Petty brought with him a gift — a $25,000 donation of equipment and...
Not just a Christmas card. The Honor Card is a special way to give back, and it's extra meaningful this year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A love for North Carolina and its beautiful sceneries can be seen in William Mangum's work. “Well for me art is a language in itself,” Mangum said. “It's a bridge. It's a conduit where you can verbally use the strength of that imagery and tell that story."
Viral TikTok puts all eyes on traditional Triad treat at Old Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Moravian cookies are a traditional holiday treat in the Piedmont. The paper-thin sugar cookies and ginger cakes have been made at Old Salem in Winston-Salem for more than 200 years. Now, thanks to a Grandma and TikTok, the cookies have found fame around the world. Old Salem shot a video of one […]
High Point University
WXII: HPU’s Christmas Prayer Breakfast a Tradition in the Community
High Point University welcomed more than 1,000 people to the 51st Annual Christmas Prayer Breakfast on Dec. 9, one of HPU’s timeless traditions. Lyndsey Ayers, assistant vice president of university relations, shares all the free holiday events on campus for the community to enjoy.
wschronicle.com
New arena football team to hit Winston-Salem in the spring
Coming this spring, there will be another option in the city for those who love football. United Firepower is a new arena football team that will take their first snaps this coming April. The team will play an eight-game season with four home games for the local fans to enjoy.
WXII 12
WS/FCS is holding two hiring events; And it wants to improve the education of its students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/ Forsyth county schools are holding two hiring events this December. One for bus drivers and custodians, and another for teachers. School leaders said they are looking for who will help improve the education of their students. The bus driver and custodian interviews will be held...
WSET
Patrick & Henry Community College announces two new college board members
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Patrick & Henry Community college board welcomes two new members. According to Patrick & Henry Community College, the two members are Mr. Ouss Sahhar and Mr. Tim Stone. Sahhar, representing Martinsville, shared that he recently moved to Martinsville from Winston Salem, NC, where he...
3 Triad high school football teams competing for state championships
(WGHP) — Three local high school football teams are competing for a chance to immortalize their legacies in North Carolina high school football lore this weekend. The Grimsley Whirlies, Reidsville Rams and Mount Airy Granite Bears are all participating in state championship games after illustrious seasons. Here is what you need to know about the […]
Wells Fargo on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive robbed in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for a woman who robbed a bank in Winston-Salem on Thursday morning. Winston-Salem police said it happened at the Wells Fargo on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 9:30 a.m. A woman walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller...
mebaneenterprise.com
Teen artist gets Mebane into the spirit
If you’ve recently been in downtown Mebane and thought, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” you might have Sydney Oravsky to thank. For that matter, in October, if you thought “It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween,” you might, again, offer thanks to Oravsky. The senior at Eastern Alamance High School has been displaying her artistic flair for a number of businesses in downtown Mebane, providing locals a chance to get into the spirit.
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
rhinotimes.com
Forbes Dubs Roy Carroll ‘The Guru Of Greensboro’
Forbes magazine featured Greensboro developer Roy Carroll in its cover story on Monday, Dec. 5. Under the headline, “The Guru Of Greensboro: How A College Dropout Built A $2.9 Billion Real Estate Empire,” Forbes provides quite a bit of background on Carroll, who is the owner and publisher of the Rhino Times, and how he became “the city’s richest resident.” Carroll is the founder, president and CEO of The Carroll Companies, headquartered in downtown Greensboro.
Greensboro Science Center welcomes newborn fishing cat kitten
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a sweet new addition to the Greensboro Science Center! The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten, to parents Tallulah and Mako. The kitten was born on Nov. 5 and is the fourth fishing cat kitten to be born at […]
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
