Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Transfer Portal targets coming into focus as Oregon pushes for commitments
As National Signing Day gets closer, a few names have started to focus on Oregon via the NCAA Transfer Portal.The Duck coaching staff are wrapping up an official visit weekend.
Oregon State lands Leonard Ah You commitment
One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you?
The Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers are both set to play in bowl games this month. But if you want to go, it will cost you. The post The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you? appeared first on KTVZ.
Preview: Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena to host Oregon State
After a disappointing showing at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, Texas A&M rebounded with three straight wins over Loyola Chicago, SMU and DePaul. However, Boise State put an end to A&M’s three-game winning streak with an 86-71-win last Saturday night. The loss prompted the A&M staff to take a deep...
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0