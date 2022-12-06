ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon State lands Leonard Ah You commitment

One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
CORVALLIS, OR
