Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing 34-year-old woman found safe in Norfolk

Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. “Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday …. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach buys Oceanfront Dairy Queen for $12.8M

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has purchased the Oceanfront Dairy Queen and adjacent 17th Street stage just off the boardwalk for $12.8 million. The sale closed Thursday, according to the city. It’s news that may come as a surprise to some as no purchase contract was ever voted on by City Council, nor was any public input ever requested.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Nursing programs and rapid registration

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The pandemic has left us with a critical need for nurses. Jeff Thorud joined us with encouraging advice on how you can get started preparing for your nursing career with programs offered at Bryant & Stratton College. Bryant & Stratton College. 866-873-6936. This segment of...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
NORFOLK, VA

