Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Is the Housing Market Crashing Like 2008? | 2022 Recap [Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Operation Bold Blue Line: 5 Hampton Roads cities are getting money for law enforcement training, equipment
Hampton VA event helps veterans understand PACT Act benefits
Hampton Roads veterans had the chance to learn more about their PACT Act benefits during an event hosted by the Hampton VA Medical Center at the Chesapeake Community Base Outpatient Clinic.
Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo handling facility
The proposed Cargo Handling Facility includes a 200,000-square-foot warehouse, and a 720-container storage stacked four high at approximately 35 feet that will operate 24 hours 7 days a week.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two...
WAVY News 10
Missing 34-year-old woman found safe in Norfolk
Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. “Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday …. The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press...
Food distribution to be held in Virginia Beach as 'inflation continues to put pressure on food-insecure families'
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Foodbank hosting December drive-through food pantry
The pantry will be at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, and the initiative is being funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
WAVY News 10
Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
Drone 10: Suffolk Holiday Lights 2022
One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations.
WAVY News 10
State of the Mall 2022: No more than 2 in Hampton Roads expected to survive
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s well documented that retailers are moving away from setting up shop in traditional indoor regional shopping malls. In 2018, the vacancy rates at regional malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1% according to Reis Retail Sector. The most recent report lists vacancies at 11.1%.
WAVY News 10
Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity receives funding to repair homes of seniors
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity has received a $15,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to repair homes of low-income seniors in Pasquotank County. Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity began the home repair program last summer to provide small repairs to low-income senior homeowners....
Weekend waterfront parade in Norfolk ushers in holiday season
The Elizabeth River will be shining brightly this Saturday evening as the Sail Nauticus Academy students take to the water for a lighted sailboat parade.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach buys Oceanfront Dairy Queen for $12.8M
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has purchased the Oceanfront Dairy Queen and adjacent 17th Street stage just off the boardwalk for $12.8 million. The sale closed Thursday, according to the city. It’s news that may come as a surprise to some as no purchase contract was ever voted on by City Council, nor was any public input ever requested.
WAVY News 10
What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new senior living community in Pembroke Square
The new senior living community, Avia Pembroke, will be on 373 Constitution Drive at the corner of Jeanne Street and Constitution Drive. It is one of the new buildings going up in Pembroke Square, where Pembroke Mall previously was.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
WAVY News 10
Nursing programs and rapid registration
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The pandemic has left us with a critical need for nurses. Jeff Thorud joined us with encouraging advice on how you can get started preparing for your nursing career with programs offered at Bryant & Stratton College. Bryant & Stratton College. 866-873-6936. This segment of...
WAVY News 10
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
Norfolk, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Norfolk. The Maury High School football team will have a game with Highland Springs High School on December 10, 2022, 09:00:00. The Freedom High School - Woodbridge football team will have a game with Madison High School on December 10, 2022, 13:30:00.
