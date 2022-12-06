VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has purchased the Oceanfront Dairy Queen and adjacent 17th Street stage just off the boardwalk for $12.8 million. The sale closed Thursday, according to the city. It’s news that may come as a surprise to some as no purchase contract was ever voted on by City Council, nor was any public input ever requested.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO