tina bliss
5d ago
I stood in that line for 4 hours to stand up for my belief that we as adults should be able to decide for ourselves what to put into our bodies. It's an incredible medicine and the government needs to stay out of my way when choosing how to treat or medicate myself. Power to the people!!!
