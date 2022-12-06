ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

tina bliss
5d ago

I stood in that line for 4 hours to stand up for my belief that we as adults should be able to decide for ourselves what to put into our bodies. It's an incredible medicine and the government needs to stay out of my way when choosing how to treat or medicate myself. Power to the people!!!

KGW

Portland's Santa Clones return this holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. — (Editors note: The above video is from an interview in 2018.) Guess who's back? A Portland favorite — the Santa Clones. The Santa Clones have officially made their return just in time for the holiday season. They are lit up somewhere in Southeast Portland this year and larger in numbers.
WWEEK

Why Doesn’t Portland Have Any Buildings Taller Than 35 Stories?

Why doesn’t Portland have any buildings taller than 35 stories? If Portland wants to get in with the big-boy cities, we need some 50- and 70-story buildings scraping those ubiquitous winter clouds. —Envious for Skyscrapers. My initial reaction to all this talk of skyscraper envy and getting with...
pdxmonthly.com

Portland’s Best Chinese Food

Where to chow down on Sichuan spicy bullfrog, handmade dumplings, street food snacks, and more. While Portland’s Chinese food scene might not have the same nationwide reputation as places like Los Angeles, to say that Portland doesn’t have good Chinese food—as I’ve heard many declare—means you’re either not looking hard enough, or you’re not looking in the right places. From Beaverton to Happy Valley, you’ll find multiple regions represented. You can get everything from massive spreads of dim sum to comforting bowls of congee to pots of spicy bullfrog—and find a restaurant that’s perfect for any occasion from solo takeout to massive group dinners. Here are our picks.
Reason.com

Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business

When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
hereisoregon.com

Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop

Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
The Oregonian

A moment of tragedy and beauty on a Portland MAX train: Tom Hallman at large

Earlier this week a Milwaukie woman wrote to tell me about a man who died on a MAX train. Anastasia Gilliam told me she’d been a passenger on the train and had contacted officials to get the man’s name in the hopes of offering his family her condolences. Representatives from various agencies, citing privacy rules and regulations, said they were prohibited from revealing anything, not the man’s name, age, address or cause of death.
The Oregonian

Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels

Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
KGW

What does 2023 hold for Portland and Vancouver?

PORTLAND, Ore. — As 2022 winds down, we're taking a look back at some of the year's biggest news, along with leaders from some of the Portland and Vancouver area's biggest news outlet. Betsy Hammond, politics and education editor at The Oregonian; Lillian Mongeau Hughes, health and justice editor at Oregon Public Broadcasting; Aaron Mesh, news editor at Willamette Week; and Craig Brown, editor at The Columbian joined us to talk about how the biggest events from 2022 will shape the coming years.
freightwaves.com

Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
kptv.com

Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
KGW

Two people found dead in a Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood home

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a home in Portland's Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At around 8:52 a.m. officers responded to a report of two people shot in a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street between Northeast 35th and 37th Avenue, near Beaumont Middle School.
Portland Tribune

Body found in park second death in SE Portland

Portland police are investigating two deaths on Friday in different parts of southeast.Police are investigating a homicide and a suspicious death in different parts of Southeast Portland on Frida. The names of the victims were not immediately released. A person was detained in the homicide investigation but not identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the homicide investigation began at 11:34 a.m. on Dec. 9 when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an injured victim with possible stabbing injuries. Paramedics also responded and...
