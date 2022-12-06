Read full article on original website
Local toy drive supplies hundreds of gifts to kids in need
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The MLK Club organized a toy drive for underprivileged kids Saturday. With the help of other organizations and volunteers, close to 400 gifts were passed out. Sheila Anderson was one of those volunteers. She loves getting in the holiday spirit and helping out kids in...
Huntertown School celebrates 100 years
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) -- 100 years after Huntertown School opened, the public was invited to an open house. Memorabilia from throughout the school's history was on display. Yearbooks, sports jerseys, photos and more was laid out, telling the story of the school. Norman Bojrab attended Huntertown in the 60's, leaving...
Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Another vigil Friday for Kevin Nguyen four years after his disappearance. His family still doesn't know what happened to him. Nguyen was last seen on a security camera at Arby's on Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne around 2:40 a.m. His family says he left...
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association to perform free holiday concert
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association will perform a free holiday concert on Saturday. The performance will be at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 West Berry Street at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Conductor Maestro Robert Nance and musicians said they will "present this musical...
Local residents disapprove of new jail site, one week before federal hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The new jail site has upset residents of a nearby neighborhood that don't want a jail next to their houses. The Allen County Commissioners announced the site of the new jail on November 23. It will be located at 2911 Meyer Road between Fort Wayne and New Haven. Just off the property is a neighborhood. And in that neighborhood is Tina Hughes.
Lance Yankey (Kevin Nguyen's father) Full Interview
Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help. Kevin Nguyen disappeared four years ago. He was last seen near Arby's in downtown Fort Wayne. His family is still looking for more information about his disappearance.
Police: Teen steals car with kids inside, leads officers on chase in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) == Police say a 17-year-old boy stole a car with two young children inside and then led officers on a chase before crashing into another car Thursday. Police responded to Hessen Cassel Road at 6:30 p.m. after someone reported their car stolen. Officers learned two children,...
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 625 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 121,200 cases and 1,219 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Lane restrictions on Washington Center start Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Washington Center Road as crews work on gas lines. The section of road between Ridgebrook Boulevard and West Street will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Fort Wayne Philharmonic cancels Friday and Saturday Holiday Pops concerts
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has canceled their Holiday Pops performances scheduled for Friday and Saturday due to the ongoing strike. On their website, people who hold tickets for these performances are asked to exchange the tickets for another performance later in the season. Updates about...
Tracking rain and snow Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday is a breezy, gloomy and soggy day. Our next system brings light rain to the region near the middle of Friday morning. The activity spreads from the southwest to the northeast. Wet snowflakes could briefly mix in with the rain Friday morning north...
New Haven's Arnos, Reader sign for college
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) -- New Haven seniors Andrew Arnos and Lillie Reader signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on Friday evening. Arnos will run cross country and track at Purdue Fort Wayne. Arnos won a sectional title and finished fourth in regionals as a senior in cross country this past fall.
Elderly couple found dead in Paulding County, suspect arrested
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) -- A Paulding County man is in jail after authorities found an elderly couple dead in a barn. Clay Dockery, 23, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of theft plus other "unclassified felonies." Paulding County deputies were called to 6502 Road 123 in...
Superior Street to have lane restrictions starting Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Superior Street due to a City Utilities Engineering project. The restrictions will impact the section of Superior between Ewing and Wells Streets. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Friday,Dec. 16.
Huntington man charged with neglect in 8-year-old boy's death
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- Huntington Police have charged a man with neglect after his girlfriend's 8-year-old son was found dead in a locked bedroom. A 16-page probable cause affidavit says the boy's mother arrived home from work around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 and found her boyfriend, 32-year-old Matthew Dirig playing video games. She went into her son's room and found him on the floor not breathing with a zip tie tight around his neck.
Komets secure 5-2 victory over Cyclones
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets earned a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones. Tye Felhaber led the K's with two goals. The Komets will face the Toledo Walley on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians on strike after contract negotiations fail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians announced they are on strike as of 4 p.m. Thursday. They have been in negotiation for fair wages, and no agreement has been reached. Players' Association Chair Campbell MacDonald said, “Fort Wayne Philharmonic management has yet to propose pay that allows...
The Locker Room: High School Basketball (12/9)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from 18 area high school basketball games in this week's edition of The Locker Room.
USF downs Spring Arbor for second conference win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – On Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (8-5; 2-3 Crossroads) played host to the Spring Arbor University Cougars (4-6; 1-4 Crossroads) at Hutzell Athletic Center and rebounded with a stellar performance winning 80-53. After suffering a tough loss last Saturday to the Grace College Lancers, and with their All-American guard Antwaan Cushingberry sidelined with a hand injury, the Cougars didn't get discouraged, they were determined to get a win.
Boys High School Basketball: Fuller's miracle shot leads Columbia City to 62-60 OT win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In a 4A non-conference battle, the Columbia City Eagles took down the Carroll Chargers 62-60 in overtime thanks to a last-minute heave from Stratton Fuller. The Eagles move to 4-1 on the season, while the Chargers fall to 2-2. Area Scoreboard:. Norwell 78, Franklin Central...
