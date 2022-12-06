ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Local toy drive supplies hundreds of gifts to kids in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The MLK Club organized a toy drive for underprivileged kids Saturday. With the help of other organizations and volunteers, close to 400 gifts were passed out. Sheila Anderson was one of those volunteers. She loves getting in the holiday spirit and helping out kids in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Huntertown School celebrates 100 years

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) -- 100 years after Huntertown School opened, the public was invited to an open house. Memorabilia from throughout the school's history was on display. Yearbooks, sports jerseys, photos and more was laid out, telling the story of the school. Norman Bojrab attended Huntertown in the 60's, leaving...
HUNTERTOWN, IN
Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Another vigil Friday for Kevin Nguyen four years after his disappearance. His family still doesn't know what happened to him. Nguyen was last seen on a security camera at Arby's on Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne around 2:40 a.m. His family says he left...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Local residents disapprove of new jail site, one week before federal hearing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The new jail site has upset residents of a nearby neighborhood that don't want a jail next to their houses. The Allen County Commissioners announced the site of the new jail on November 23. It will be located at 2911 Meyer Road between Fort Wayne and New Haven. Just off the property is a neighborhood. And in that neighborhood is Tina Hughes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lance Yankey (Kevin Nguyen's father) Full Interview

Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help. Kevin Nguyen disappeared four years ago. He was last seen near Arby's in downtown Fort Wayne. His family is still looking for more information about his disappearance.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lane restrictions on Washington Center start Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Washington Center Road as crews work on gas lines. The section of road between Ridgebrook Boulevard and West Street will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Wednesday, Dec. 21.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne Philharmonic cancels Friday and Saturday Holiday Pops concerts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has canceled their Holiday Pops performances scheduled for Friday and Saturday due to the ongoing strike. On their website, people who hold tickets for these performances are asked to exchange the tickets for another performance later in the season. Updates about...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Tracking rain and snow Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday is a breezy, gloomy and soggy day. Our next system brings light rain to the region near the middle of Friday morning. The activity spreads from the southwest to the northeast. Wet snowflakes could briefly mix in with the rain Friday morning north...
FORT WAYNE, IN
New Haven's Arnos, Reader sign for college

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) -- New Haven seniors Andrew Arnos and Lillie Reader signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on Friday evening. Arnos will run cross country and track at Purdue Fort Wayne. Arnos won a sectional title and finished fourth in regionals as a senior in cross country this past fall.
NEW HAVEN, IN
Superior Street to have lane restrictions starting Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Superior Street due to a City Utilities Engineering project. The restrictions will impact the section of Superior between Ewing and Wells Streets. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Friday,Dec. 16.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Huntington man charged with neglect in 8-year-old boy's death

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- Huntington Police have charged a man with neglect after his girlfriend's 8-year-old son was found dead in a locked bedroom. A 16-page probable cause affidavit says the boy's mother arrived home from work around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 and found her boyfriend, 32-year-old Matthew Dirig playing video games. She went into her son's room and found him on the floor not breathing with a zip tie tight around his neck.
HUNTINGTON, IN
Komets secure 5-2 victory over Cyclones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets earned a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones. Tye Felhaber led the K's with two goals. The Komets will face the Toledo Walley on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
USF downs Spring Arbor for second conference win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – On Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (8-5; 2-3 Crossroads) played host to the Spring Arbor University Cougars (4-6; 1-4 Crossroads) at Hutzell Athletic Center and rebounded with a stellar performance winning 80-53. After suffering a tough loss last Saturday to the Grace College Lancers, and with their All-American guard Antwaan Cushingberry sidelined with a hand injury, the Cougars didn't get discouraged, they were determined to get a win.
FORT WAYNE, IN

