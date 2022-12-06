For the last 10 years, the Hypebeast 100 has spotlighted the world’s most influential creatives: designers, artists, musicians and others who define the zeitgeist and push culture in bold, fresh and thought-provoking directions. As part of the Hypebeast 100 10th anniversary celebrations, 10 cover stars — Shannon Abloh, YOON, Bobby Hundreds, Rhuigi Villaseñor, Eli Russell Linnetz, Emily Adams Bode, Dongjoon Lim, Devon Turnbull, Jon Gray and the RTFKT crew — answered our questions about how the cultural landscape shifted in 2022, what they’re the proudest of from the last 12 months, where they see the industry going in the next 12 months and more. See their answers below, and be sure to check out the full Hypebeast 100 list as well when it goes live on 12.12.22.

4 HOURS AGO