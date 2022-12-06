Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
In Conversation With the Hypebeast 100 Cover Stars
For the last 10 years, the Hypebeast 100 has spotlighted the world’s most influential creatives: designers, artists, musicians and others who define the zeitgeist and push culture in bold, fresh and thought-provoking directions. As part of the Hypebeast 100 10th anniversary celebrations, 10 cover stars — Shannon Abloh, YOON, Bobby Hundreds, Rhuigi Villaseñor, Eli Russell Linnetz, Emily Adams Bode, Dongjoon Lim, Devon Turnbull, Jon Gray and the RTFKT crew — answered our questions about how the cultural landscape shifted in 2022, what they’re the proudest of from the last 12 months, where they see the industry going in the next 12 months and more. See their answers below, and be sure to check out the full Hypebeast 100 list as well when it goes live on 12.12.22.
hypebeast.com
Best Furniture and Lighting Designs of 2022
It’s been a bumper year for furniture and lighting launches. Milan Design Week was back in full swing, and other festivals the world over seemed to be bouncing back after a post-Covid break. It’s a good job, really, with so many more of us staying home and paying a renewed interest in our surroundings. We’ve seen collaborations with musicians with A$AP Rocky and Gufram, gallery-worth pieces from the likes of Vincent Pocsik and Arthur Vandergucht, and high-street meets high-end with the launch of H&M Home’s collectible range and Zara’s collaboration with design titan Vincent van Duysen. Here, we select some of our favorites:
hypebeast.com
Take a Look Inside Nothing’s New Flagship Store in London
London-based technology brand, Nothing, is officially opening the doors to its first-ever retail space this Saturday. Earlier this year, Nothing — a relatively new player in the tech space – presented its first smartphone, the Phone (1). The futuristic design was led by former Dyson designer Adam Bates, and the phone takes inspiration from artists like Massimo Vignelli who designed New York’s subway map.
hypebeast.com
SZA Celebrates Her 'SOS' Album Release With a New Merch Collection
Coming off the release of her highly-anticipated album SOS, SZA has opted to support the launch of her latest musical project by dropping a new mech collection. Released via the Top Dawg Entertainment website, SZA‘s capsule features a myriad of apparel items and accessories that feature graphics and motifs that associated to the record.
hypebeast.com
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge Create Cookies Inspired by Their Favorite Sneakers
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge are celebrating the holidays with a box set of cookies that pay homage to some of the most famous sneakers. Converted to the Sneaker DPT, the release will see the sneakers: Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky,” Jordan 1 “Lost and Found,” Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch,” Nike Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Reverse Mocha,” and Nike Retro Dunk Low White Black “Panda” all reinterpreted as delicious cookies.
hypebeast.com
Stella McCartney and Yoshitomo Nara Reveal Second Genderless Capsule
After joining forces with legendary Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara for a Spring/Summer 2021 capsule, Stella McCartney has reunited with the free-spirited visionary for a second round of unisex apparel. This time, the collaboration exudes a liberated, punk demeanor, with a light-hearted edit of collectible ready-to-wear designs and vegan accessories. With...
hypebeast.com
Tequila Don Julio 1942 Dives Into Audio Engineer Devon Turnbull’s Creative Process
Don Julio was founded on the ideals of passion and excellence. The brand began from Don Julio González’s dedication to bringing the highest quality tequila to the masses, and Tequila Don Julio 1942 continues to set the bar high for luxury tequila by prioritizing quality over quantity. González...
hypebeast.com
Arc'teryx Releases the Vertex Shoe for Alpine Runners
Arc’teryx has just released a new shoe for alpine running. Made with breathable, synthetic fibers, the Vertex has been fine-tuned to give outdoor lovers the support they need during rough terrain. The Vertex comes in three colorways and features a 100% recycled PFC-free polyester upper, a knit collar, and...
hypebeast.com
1990s Sportswear Meets Coziness for Clints' Next Drop
The Mancunian masters of streetwear, Clints, has come a long way since it first appeared on Hypebeast’s “Brands to Put On Your Radar” list earlier this year — coming to the forefront of the scene with numerous Stepper sneaker drops, apparel collections, and a comprehensive Fall/Winter 2022 offering. Now, the label is set to release the next installment for FW22, putting coziness at the core of its output.
hypebeast.com
Studio Visits: Ton Mak
The first thing you’ll notice about FLABJACKS is the cast of cheerfully chubby characters. All curves and folds with not a straight edge or angle in sight, the curious oddballs exude a deadpan disposition that vibes exceedingly well with the modern millennial psyche. FLABJACKS is the brainchild of Hong...
hypebeast.com
JJJJound Teases Maroon PUMA Suede Colorway
In the age of collaboration, JJJJound has made a name for itself in the footwear industry. The design studio has connected with countless brands, offering tasteful assemblies of classic silhouettes. Recently, its list expanded to include German sportswear brand. . Outfitting the PUMA Suede in “Putty” and “Limestone,” the duo...
hypebeast.com
Introducing The NOMOS Club Date 38 Limited Edition Collection for Hodinkee
Reunited for their third collaboration, NOMOS and Hodinkee have released a capsule collection consisting of four new dial colorways for the already out-of-production Club Date 38 model — aptly named, The NOMOS Club Date Limited Edition Collection For Hodinkee. Drawing inspiration from the natural landscapes and scenery near Hodinkee’s...
hypebeast.com
Steve Aoki Was Invited to Outer Space and Instagram Explained Why Posts Are Shadowbanned in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry was hit with the news that hate speech on Twitter has jumped following Elon Musk’s takeover, according to a new report. While this didn’t come as a surprise to many users, given that Musk has reinstated the accounts of controversial figures, some of whom were banned in the first place for posting hate speech.
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
hypebeast.com
DECODE Taps Bryce Wong Focus on "Building Positive Space"
Brooklyn-based Zero Waste imprint DECODE has teamed up with creative Bryce Wong to innovate with a collection that furthers traceable blockchain fashion. Dubbed “Building Positive Space,” the special range taps into Wong’s knowledge of Web3 design, standing as the first virtual footwear designer at Nike’s newly announced .Swoosh platform.
hypebeast.com
Bree Runway Releases Surprise Project ‘WHOA, WHAT A BLUR!’
Today, Bree Runway released a surprise project titled WHOA, WHAT A BLUR!. With no warning or hint whatsoever, the new five-track EP from the rising Ghanaian-British star is sure to be a treat for fans. The new project expands Runway’s upbeat yet, multidimensional sound with a range of pop tracks with cuts of hip-hop, electronic synths, rock and soul. Alongside her sonic expansion, the project stays committed to the artist’s confident and empowering demeanor.
hypebeast.com
Miuccia Prada Steps Down as CEO and Gucci Heads to South Korea in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion offered a slew of exciting collaborations and a number of executive changes. At the top, Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli stepped down as co-CEOs of the Prada Group, and Steve Rendle officially stepped down as CEO of the Vans, Supreme and The North Face parent company, VF Corporation. In another sphere, Gucci offered something to look forward to, revealing that it will stage its Cruise 2024 show in South Korea in May of next year. And on the collab front, Dickies teamed up with Gucci Vault, and Denim Tears stirred conversations with two joint collections, one with Stüssy and another with Dior.
hypebeast.com
Cactus Plant Flea Market Deliver Their "Japan Made" Collection Season 7
Serving to continue its series, Cactus Plant Flea Market has once again delivered Season 7 of their “Japan Made” collection. The latest installment is comprised of jackets, hoodie, pullovers, T-shirt, pants, balaclava, underwear, and socks. Leading the range is the yin-yang motif marked FUZZY BALANCE JACKET, minimalist SUEDE...
hypebeast.com
New Book Chronicles 20 Years of Theaster Gates
Theaster Gates defies categorization. Part artist, activist, social planner and cultural historian, the Chicago native creates dialogues between past and present through films, sculptures and installations that probe into the United States’ history with race, inequality and ownership. To add to its holiday releases, Phaidon has published a new...
