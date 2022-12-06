ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Announcer Loses Consciousness on Air Before Hawks-Thunder Game

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Bally Sports Southeast issued a statement with an update on Bob Rathbun after he appeared to have a medical emergency during the pregame show.

Bally Sports Southeast issued a statement Monday night providing an update on veteran Hawks play-by-play man Bob Rathbun after he appeared to have a medical emergency prior to the Hawks-Thunder game in Atlanta.

“Prior to tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court,” the statement began. “Emergency medical professionals on-site quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation.”

The frightening scene took place on air during the pregame show in a segment featuring Rathbun and color analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins. Rathbun was reportedly alert while he received treatment from medical staff inside State Farm Arena, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

Rathbun, 68, has worked as a Hawks broadcaster for Bally Sports since 1996.

Sports Illustrated

