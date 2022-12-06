Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
abcnews4.com
3 charged by SLED in Williamsburg County shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men are facing charges following a shooting in Kingstree in October, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte’ Antwan Green, 20, are charged with assault and battery – 1st degree, breach...
abcnews4.com
Victim pepper sprays assailant in Pawleys Island armed robbery: Report
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect was sprayed with pepper spray by an employee when he attempted to rob a Pawleys Island ice cream store Thursday night. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at Paradice Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, officials said. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells...
abcnews4.com
Suspects charged with attempted murder, witness tampering in Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (12/9): Suspect fired 'at least' 47 shots after following murder witness home: Moncks Corner PD. Two suspects are facing charges in connection to a shooting in Moncks Corner in November, town officials announced on Thursday. On Nov. 10, officers responded to Johnny Reb...
abcnews4.com
Derailed freight train blocks entire road on McMillan Ave, NCPD says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a freight train derailed, blocking the entire road on McMillan Avenue before the entrance to the Navy Base on Saturday morning. NCPD said the tracks where the incident took place are owned by Palmetto Railways. Police encourage you to plan...
Man arrested after disturbing school, fleeing NCPD, crashing on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of acting aggressively towards students and staff at Military Magnet High School then fleeing from police and crashing on I-26. According to the report, Robert Rose was previously a student at Military Magnet. He was visiting Tuesday afternoon […]
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
Student found with gun at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile student was taken into custody at Summerville High School on Thursday after they were found to be in possession of a gun. Officials with the Summerville Police Department said they received a tip from a student that another juvenile had a gun. The gun was discovered Thursday afternoon and […]
Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
Man found guilty in deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was found guilty Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place on Hanover Street in August 2019. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot 41-year-old Timothy Haman in the back […]
live5news.com
N. Charleston road reopened after train derailment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a road is back opening following a train derailment Saturday morning. Officers tweeted about the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. They said the train was blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base. Police tweeted that...
Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
live5news.com
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
Man arrested after claiming to have bomb in Mt. Pleasant bank robbery
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Police have announced an arrest of a man following a bank robbery last Friday. Police have arrested Scott Tunis, 43, on charges of armed robbery and bomb or replica threat with a hoax device. MPPD officers responded to the Truist Bank at 2692 Highway 17 on December 2 […]
Moncks Corner man charged with witness intimidation
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A Moncks Corner man is facing multiple charges after allegedly colluding with a Berkeley County inmate to intimidate a court witness. Josiah Limehouse was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, intimidation of witnesses, and two counts of malicious injury […]
live5news.com
Victim’s family reacts to verdict in fatal downtown shooting: ‘He got what he deserved’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old in downtown Charleston in 2019 has been found guilty on Thursday. A jury found Shannon Johnson guilty of shooting and killing Timothy Haman Jr. on Hanover Street. Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident,...
Georgetown County deputies to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are cracking down on unsafe driving. The agency’s traffic unit will conduct at least one checkpoint over the next thirty days to help reduce traffic accidents and fatalities in the county. “This effort is partially funded by the 2022-2023 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South […]
WYFF4.com
Charleston County lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile today or some help getting in the holiday spirit look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say other than watch...
abcnews4.com
New CCSO deputy is former Jefferson Award Winner & childhood brain cancer survivor
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office has a new deputy in town!. Former Jefferson Award winner and childhood brain cancer survivor Nick Price graduated from the SC Criminal Justice Academy. Price is now a deputy with Charleston County Sherriff's Office. “I am energized and amazed by...
Comments / 0