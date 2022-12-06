Congressional negotiations prioritizing government, military funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Lawmakers are back in Washington with just a few short weeks to wrap up their remaining business before the end of the year. The biggest priorities include must-pass funding bills.

Lawmakers have a lot to get done before the end of the year. Congress still has to pass a funding bill to keep the government running, and a separate bill to fund the military.

Democrats say the pressure is on to pass a spending bill before the government runs out of funding mid-December, and before Republicans take control of the house in January.

“Making sure that we are putting together a blueprint of our values in how we spend our money. We do not want to leave that to the hands of the GOP,” Congresswoman Katherine Clark (D-MA) said.

Another critical item on Congress’ to-do list is the annual National Defense Authorization Act, but a group of Senate Republicans are threatening to hold up the must-pass annual military budget until the Senate first votes to end the COVID-vaccination mandate for service members.

However, the White House is standing by its policy. National Security spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that vaccine requirements are meant to ensure military readiness.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer says negotiations will continue until “we get the job done.”

