Brooke Bauer leads Mathews by Windham

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews cruised to a 47-29 win over Windham Monday night.

Brooke Bauer scored a team-high 15 points while Ava Clayton and Mia Delgarbino each finished with 9 points apiece.

The Mustangs will be back in action on Tuesday at Lordstown.

Mariah Woods led Windham with a game-high 18 points.

The Lady Bombers (1-4) are scheduled to play at Pymatuning Valley on Tuesday.

