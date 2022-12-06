Brooke Bauer leads Mathews by Windham
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews cruised to a 47-29 win over Windham Monday night.
Brooke Bauer scored a team-high 15 points while Ava Clayton and Mia Delgarbino each finished with 9 points apiece.
The Mustangs will be back in action on Tuesday at Lordstown.
Mariah Woods led Windham with a game-high 18 points.
Mariah Woods led Windham with a game-high 18 points.

The Lady Bombers (1-4) are scheduled to play at Pymatuning Valley on Tuesday.
