Mahoning County, OH

WFMJ.com

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back sentenced from Columbiana County prison

A former Minneapolis Police Officer who pleaded guilty for his part in the death of George Floyd has been sentenced in a prison a half hour south of Youngstown. J Alexander Kueng, 29, appeared before a camera in the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Columbiana County on Friday where he was sentenced on a charge of aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Detectives seize fentanyl, handgun from New Castle home

Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Beaver Township woman accused of burning husband with hot beverage indicted

A Beaver Township woman accused of burning her husband by throwing a hot beverage at him was indicted on Thursday, December 8. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Shanice Blair was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Endangering Children and one count of Domestic Violence. The charges...
WFMJ.com

Six month sentence for Warren man who injured infant

A Warren man has started serving a six-month jail sentence for injuring a baby. Michael Bradley Jr., 22, pleaded guilty in Warren Municipal Court Thursday to one count of child endangering. The charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. Bradley’s arrest stems from an incident in mid-October when...
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Man charged with aggravated arson following house fire in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriffs Deputies on Friday arrested and charged a man who caused a house fire in Canton, according to Sheriff George T. Maier. The fire happened at 2:31 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 2800 block of Fairmount Street, according to a department Facebook post.
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Volunteers make Build-A-Bears for hospitalized kids

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Volunteers from the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley were hard at work in the Build-A-Bear Workshop Sunday morning. It’s the fourth year they’ve partnered with Akron Children’s Hospital to send bears to kids in the ICU. The children were able to...
AKRON, OH

