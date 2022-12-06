Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO