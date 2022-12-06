Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back sentenced from Columbiana County prison
A former Minneapolis Police Officer who pleaded guilty for his part in the death of George Floyd has been sentenced in a prison a half hour south of Youngstown. J Alexander Kueng, 29, appeared before a camera in the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Columbiana County on Friday where he was sentenced on a charge of aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.
WFMJ.com
Detectives seize fentanyl, handgun from New Castle home
Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.
Stark County: Man arrested, charged after setting fire to house with people inside
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in police custody after setting fire to a Stark County home. The incident happened on Friday, December 9 when the Plain Township Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Fairmount Street after a report of a fire at a residence. SUBSCRIBE:...
WFMJ.com
Beaver Township woman accused of burning husband with hot beverage indicted
A Beaver Township woman accused of burning her husband by throwing a hot beverage at him was indicted on Thursday, December 8. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Shanice Blair was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Endangering Children and one count of Domestic Violence. The charges...
WYTV.com
Patient breaks staff member’s leg at local mental health facility, charges filed
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a mental health facility after a patient assaulted a staff member. According to police reports, police were called to Generations Behavioral Health-Youngstown at 10 a.m. Tuesday for an assault that sent a staff member to the hospital. Reports state the...
WFMJ.com
Six month sentence for Warren man who injured infant
A Warren man has started serving a six-month jail sentence for injuring a baby. Michael Bradley Jr., 22, pleaded guilty in Warren Municipal Court Thursday to one count of child endangering. The charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. Bradley’s arrest stems from an incident in mid-October when...
cleveland19.com
Man charged with aggravated arson following house fire in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriffs Deputies on Friday arrested and charged a man who caused a house fire in Canton, according to Sheriff George T. Maier. The fire happened at 2:31 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 2800 block of Fairmount Street, according to a department Facebook post.
House burns to ground, demolished in Trumbull Co. fire
In Trumbull County, a Leavittsburg home is burnt the the ground after an overnight fire.
2 suspects identified after shooting in Austintown
The two suspects from a Friday afternoon shooting in Austintown were identified Saturday morning.
cleveland19.com
1 charged after leading police on multi-county chase in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Northeast Ohio Thursday night. The chase started on Dec. 8 after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. near the entrance ramp to US 422 westbound...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man sentenced in West Virginia to decade in prison for drug charges
A Youngstown man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for drug charges according to U.S. Attorney, William Ihlenfeld. Thirty-nine-year-old Andre Bundy was sentenced to 121 months in prison in Wheeling, West Virginia. In March, Bundy pled guilty to selling over 50 grams of methamphetamine in Hancock County, West...
Suspect in Ohio woman’s murder calmly tells detectives on video, ‘I shot her’
Video from the interview of a suspect in the 2021 shooting death of a woman at an Austintown apartment complex shows him calmly telling detectives he fired the fatal shots.
Humane agents work to get neglected bullmastiff to normal weight; pursuing possible charges
Humane agents at Animal Charity say they will eventually take the case of a badly emaciated dog to prosecutors to see what kind of charges can be filed.
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 8, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
Ohio police search for man who left woman bloody after beating
Reports said police have a suspect in a beating Tuesday that left a woman bloody from head to toe.
WFMJ.com
Jury finds 20-year-old Boardman woman died due to medical negligence, $2M awarded to family
A $2 million verdict has been returned to the estate of a 20-year-old who died after a surgical procedure. Megan Clay passed away at the age of 20 just days after having her tonsils removed at Salem Regional Hospital. According to the release, Clay experienced significant bleeding about 36 hours...
WYTV.com
Volunteers make Build-A-Bears for hospitalized kids
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Volunteers from the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley were hard at work in the Build-A-Bear Workshop Sunday morning. It’s the fourth year they’ve partnered with Akron Children’s Hospital to send bears to kids in the ICU. The children were able to...
Mother of 4-year-old killed in Pittsburgh shooting dies in hospital, grieving family speaks out
PITTSBURGH — “Kaari was the sweetest kid. All she ever did was laugh and smile and tell everyone, ‘I want to hug you,’” Dana Mitchell, Kamari’s grandmother told Channel 11. Between the tears and heartbreak over the last few days, Dana Mitchell keeps reliving...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Duo wanted for stealing over $1,000 in items from Summit County business
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the duo caught on camera stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a business in Green. The incident happened on Nov. 30 at SalonCentric, located at 3700 Massillon Rd., according to a department Facebook post. Anyone with...
Youngstown police lieutenant charged with dereliction of duty has been fired
Lt. Brian Flynn was fired Tuesday, according to Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler.
