ocsportszone.com
Finals and updates of CIF State Championship Football Bowl Games
It’s a big night for Orange County high school, the final night of the high school football season as Northwood and Laguna Hills go for CIF state titles on the road and Sadddleback College hosts the open division final between Serra San Mateo and St. John Bosco at 8 p.m.
St. John Bosco, Serra box score: 2022 CIF Open Division football game
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Khalil Warren and Cameron Jones each rushed for two touchdowns and Pierce Clarkson passed for 184 yards and a score as St. John Bosco-Bellflower won its fourth CIF Open Division championship Saturday with a 45-0 win at Saddleback College. GAME STORYHere are the final ...
Photos: Mater Dei Catholic holds off McClymonds 26-18 to win CIF State 2-AA football championship
The Crusaders claim second straight state title and third overall
ocsportszone.com
Irvine, Cypress, Pacifica Christian, Loara, Yorba Linda and Servite notch Friday victories
IRVINE 56, BREA OLINDA 53: The Vaqueros (7-4) captured a non-league victory Friday night. Cooper Stearns had 30 points, Jaesang An 13 points and Daniel Shin seven points to lead Irvine. CYPRESS 39 CERRITOS 36: The Centurions captured a win Friday night at the Sonora Classic. Jonah Kim had 12...
ocsportszone.com
Troy reaches championship game of Gary Raya Boys Basketball Classic at El Dorado
Troy will face Bonita Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in the championship game of the Gary Raya Classic Boys Basketball Tournament, according to El Dorado Coach Ryan Mounce, the tournament director. Schedule:. Charter Oak vs Pomona, 1:30 p.m. Yorba Linda vs Compton, 3 p.m. LB Millikan vs El Dorado,...
ocsportszone.com
Bonita defeats Troy to win Gary Raya Classic; El Dorado captures third place
Colton Perez of Bonita was named MVP of the Gary Raya Classic. (Photos courtesy El Dorado Athletics). Bonita High School’s boys basketball team defeated Troy 58-43 to win the championship game of the Gary Raya Classic Saturday night at El Dorado. Colton Perez of Bonita was named MVP. Terry...
ocsportszone.com
Crean Lutheran girls water polo team captures first tournament title
Crean Lutheran players and coaches after winning a tournament title. (Photo courtesy Michael Harkins, Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran High School’s girls water polo team won its first tournament in program history in the inaugural season for the program. The Saints defeated El Modena 9-8 to capture the championship...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran edges Portola on late 3-pointer at Beach Bash Tourney
Freshman guard Kaiden Bailey of Crean Lutheran drives past Portola’s Brandon Chang Friday afternoon. (Photos courtesy John Luciano and Howard Lyon, Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). It came down to the wire Friday afternoon between Crean Lutheran and Portola boys basketball teams. Crean Lutheran was able to make the big play...
Mater Dei Catholic wins second straight state title, third overall with 2-AA crown over McClymonds
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — A game that looked well in hand for Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista was suddenly in the balance. But then the Crusaders got tricky, ran a beautiful double-pass for touchdown and now they are the first team in San Diego Section back-to-back state champion. ...
ocsportszone.com
Cypress, Foothill and JSerra boys capture Thursday tournament victories
CYPRESS 56, LA SERNA 52: The Centurions (3-4) bounced back Thursday night with a victory at the Sonora Tournament. Cypress was led by Jonah Kim with 17 points, Jonas Hanson with 15 points and Mickey Kadowaki and Hayden Roberts with seven points each,. La Serna (5-2) was led by Daniel...
ocsportszone.com
NORTHWOOD NOTES: Timberwolves get a big sendoff for state bowl football final
Northwood players, coaches and team personnel headed to Escalon Friday for Saturday’s state bowl game. (Photo courtesy Northwood High School, Ernie Medina). Northwood High School football players and coaches and supporters received an enthusiastic send-off from hundreds of students and faculty Friday morning as they headed to the San Joaquin Valley for Saturday’s CIF 4AA state bowl final.
sanclementetimes.com
In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details
A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
fullertonobserver.com
Taqueria De Anda’s Marcella De Anda Receives 2022 Business Leadership Award from the Women’s Club of Fullerton
The Women’s Club of Fullerton awarded their 2022 Business Leadership Award to Marcella De Anda of Fullerton-headquartered Taqueria De Anda, in a ceremony last week during their Fullerton Women’s Leadership Forum. This was the 18th year that a local businesswoman was honored with the Business Leadership Award by the organization. Marcella De Anda is a co-owner/partner of Taqueria De Anda, the 45-year-old family-owned and family-operated authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with 13 locations throughout Orange County and Los Angeles.
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
Watch: Aerial video shows Southern California cliff collapsing onto beach
A coastal cliff in Southern California collapsed Friday, sending dirt and rocks onto the beach below it.
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach
Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
localocnews.com
Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano
Dave’s Hot Chicken Also Arriving in La Habra
The now multi-national chain has come a long way from its roots in an East Hollywood parking lot
