Laguna Hills, CA

ocsportszone.com

Crean Lutheran girls water polo team captures first tournament title

Crean Lutheran players and coaches after winning a tournament title. (Photo courtesy Michael Harkins, Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran High School’s girls water polo team won its first tournament in program history in the inaugural season for the program. The Saints defeated El Modena 9-8 to capture the championship...
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran edges Portola on late 3-pointer at Beach Bash Tourney

Freshman guard Kaiden Bailey of Crean Lutheran drives past Portola’s Brandon Chang Friday afternoon. (Photos courtesy John Luciano and Howard Lyon, Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). It came down to the wire Friday afternoon between Crean Lutheran and Portola boys basketball teams. Crean Lutheran was able to make the big play...
PORTOLA, CA
ocsportszone.com

Cypress, Foothill and JSerra boys capture Thursday tournament victories

CYPRESS 56, LA SERNA 52: The Centurions (3-4) bounced back Thursday night with a victory at the Sonora Tournament. Cypress was led by Jonah Kim with 17 points, Jonas Hanson with 15 points and Mickey Kadowaki and Hayden Roberts with seven points each,. La Serna (5-2) was led by Daniel...
CYPRESS, CA
ocsportszone.com

NORTHWOOD NOTES: Timberwolves get a big sendoff for state bowl football final

Northwood players, coaches and team personnel headed to Escalon Friday for Saturday’s state bowl game. (Photo courtesy Northwood High School, Ernie Medina). Northwood High School football players and coaches and supporters received an enthusiastic send-off from hundreds of students and faculty Friday morning as they headed to the San Joaquin Valley for Saturday’s CIF 4AA state bowl final.
IRVINE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details

A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Taqueria De Anda’s Marcella De Anda Receives 2022 Business Leadership Award from the Women’s Club of Fullerton

The Women’s Club of Fullerton awarded their 2022 Business Leadership Award to Marcella De Anda of Fullerton-headquartered Taqueria De Anda, in a ceremony last week during their Fullerton Women’s Leadership Forum. This was the 18th year that a local businesswoman was honored with the Business Leadership Award by the organization. Marcella De Anda is a co-owner/partner of Taqueria De Anda, the 45-year-old family-owned and family-operated authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with 13 locations throughout Orange County and Los Angeles.
FULLERTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach

Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
localocnews.com

Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano


SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

