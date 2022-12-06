Horseshoes 'n Spurs: Best pics of Cowboys' cleats, running Colts through the mud

The NFL season reaches the quarter pole this week, or its approximate with an uneven 17-game schedule. Courtesy of their historic 33-point fourth quarter on Sunday, Dallas improved to 9-3 on the season with an emphatic 54-19 beatdown of the Indianapolis Colts. It’s something poetic about Cowboys owning a bunch of horses in the way they did.

Week 13 was the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats weekend, where the normally stuffy league allows some individuality in footwear. Players from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb to Trevon Diggs and Ezekiel Elliott repped various charities and foundations with their shoewear. Here’s the collection of great pics from the photogs of USA Today and Getty Images from the shoes to the action.