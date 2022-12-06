ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Major incident in Wolverhampton as fire engulfs factories and stops trains

By Meg Hill
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0kBk_0jYZrr6z00

A major incident has been declared in Wolverhampton after a fire engulfed multiple factory units.

The West Midlands Fire Service said more than 100 firefighters were on the scene where a 200m-squared fire has caused all nearby trains to be stopped.

Wolverhampton Police said they were assisting at the scene and had closed roads, adding that the public should stay away from the area.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also there providing “specialist resources”.

“We can confirm that this fire involves multiple factory units, measuring a total of approximately 200m x 200m,” West Midlands Fire Service said.

“All nearby trains have been stopped.

“Our crews are tackling the blaze from multiple angles, and we have more than 100 firefighters in attendance.

“Our High Volume Pumping Unit (HVP) is pumping water from a nearby canal.

“A thermal imaging drone has been brought into use to provide us with an aerial view of the incident, helping inform operational decisions.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What happened at the Shoreham Air Show disaster that killed 11 people?

An inquest into the deaths from a disaster at Shoreham Airshow that killed 11 people is due to get underway. It comes seven years after the tragedy in West Sussex, which saw a Hawker Hunter jet taking part in an aerial display crash into the A27 in the summer of 2015. The hearing will cover the deaths of the victims and is due to run for three weeks from Wednesday.The pilot of the Hawker Hunter plane, Andrew Hill, was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but found not guilty on all counts in March 2019. He...
BBC

Wolverhampton fire: Explosions heard as roads and rail lines shut

Explosions were heard and smoke could be seen from 15 miles away as fire broke out in Wolverhampton. One resident reported the whole sky turning red and another said they had seen a fireball going into the air. Evacuation centres were set up, roads were closed and some rail passengers...
The Independent

Major incident declared as 100 firefighters tackle blaze in derelict factories

A major incident has been declared, with more than 100 firefighters tackling a huge overnight blaze which has torn through several derelict factories, leading to the evacuation of homes.The fire on a site off Lower Horseley Fields in Wolverhampton, which is near houses and railway lines, also saw all trains stopped shortly after it was reported at about 9pm on Monday, West Midlands Fire Service said.Major incident declared in Horsley Fields, Wolverhampton. WMFS currently have 20 appliances and 2 Hydraulic platforms dealing with a large fire within numerous derelict factories. Please avoid the area if possible due to on...
The Independent

Warning after TikTok heater-hack fire caused tower block evacuation

Householders are being warned not to use home-made heaters which have gone viral on TikTok after one triggered a flat fire which caused the evacuation of a tower block.Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews discovered the heating device when they were called to out to Prosperity House, Gower Street, Derby, at 7.25pm, on November 30.The brigade said it was lucky the fourth-floor flat’s occupant witnessed the failure of the heater, made of tea lights and terracotta pots, and so was able to quickly raise the alarm.However, about 50 other residents had to be evacuated while crews dealt...
The Independent

Small plane carrying eight people crashes into residential area of Colombia killing all onboard

A small plane carrying six passengers and two crew members crashed in the Colombian city of Medellin, killing all onboard.Airport authorities said that soon after taking off from the Olaya Herrera airport on Monday morning, it crashed into a residential neighbourhood due to engine failure.All eight on board were killed, the authorities confirmed.Videos and photos of the crash in the residential neighbourhood showed fire at the building and plumes of thick smoke rising into the sky.Authorities said no injuries or casualties were reported on ground even though seven homes were completely destroyed and six others sustained severe damage because of...
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
Daily Mail

Hero girl, 7, saves toddler's life when she spotted the baby slip silently into a public pool and jumped in to save her from drowning

A seven year-old-girl is being hailed a hero after she dived into a public pool without a moment's hesitation to rescue a toddler who could have drowned. Phoebe Van Neil, a year 2 student from Perth, was on holiday at Broome in Western Australia's far north-west with her family this month when she noticed the toddler had fallen in the water.
New York Post

Home Depot worker, 83, dies after being tossed aside by shoplifter

An 83-year-old North Carolina Home Depot worker has died — weeks after he was tossed to the ground trying to stop a “menace to society” shoplifter still on the loose. Gary Rasor is seen on surveillance footage stepping up to confront a man wheeling three Ryobi pressure cookers out of the Hillsborough store Oct. 18 — only to be shoved to the ground by the crook who then casually strolls away. Rasor was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he celebrated his 83rd birthday and made hopeful plans to see his new grandchild for the first time, his wife told WNCN. He died...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
The Independent

Autopsy sheds new light on death of pilot who exited plane without parachute

A newly obtained autopsy report sheds light on a North Carolina pilot who fell out of a plane and landed in a backyard.Charles Hew Crooks, 23, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries, broken bones, and damage to the lungs and heart when he plunged from a small plane in July.The autopsy, obtained by NBC News, did not show any trace of drugs or alcohol in the man’s system.On 29 July, Crooks and a co-pilot were flying a CASA CN-212 Aviocar plane for a private company, ferrying multiple trips of skydivers.Returning from their second trip, the plane suddenly “dropped” below...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

967K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy