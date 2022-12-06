Read full article on original website
Related
From rappers, models to high profile actresses: Maurice Kamara of viral hit The People Gallery reveals some of his favorite celeb looks of 2022
Kamara told Insider some of his favorite looks from his impromptu interviews this year. Some picks include Alexa Demie and Rick Owens' muse Michele Lamy.
Why Tammy Wynette Loved Making ‘Honest’ Country Music: ‘It’s What People Live’
Tammy Wynette is a country music legend known for belting out songs about heartache. And she once explained why she preferred singing those tunes over others.
Emily Blunt Talking About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Sounds Absolutely Hellish
"I was like, 'Tom I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot' and just started to cry."
Comments / 0