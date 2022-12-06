Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kalamazoo school board considering one-time retention bonuses for current employees
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Board of Education will consider approving a one-time retention bonus for all current employees in a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12. The school board was scheduled to address the recommendation from Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri during Thursday’s board meeting but delayed action due to a lack of completed paperwork, district spokesperson Susan Coney told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Dec. 8.
South Haven creates social district to allow alcohol on downtown streets during off-season
SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- South Haven has joined other communities in Michigan in approving a downtown social district, with a designated commons area where approved alcoholic beverages will be allowed with restrictions, pending approval from a state agency. The South Haven City Council voted in support of the plan at...
Copper Leaf Development plans move forward in Portage
PORTAGE, MI — The Portage City Council approved tentative plans for 38 new single-family homes at the existing Copperleaf Planned Development earlier this week. Following a unanimous vote by the city’s planning commission on Nov. 18 to recommend approval, the city council on Dec. 6 approved tentative plans for the project. It’s located at 3800 W. Milham Avenue.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Technology company brings energy, hope to underserved Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For nearly 20 years, the former Dexter Lock building on Madison Avenue SE sat vacant, creating an eyesore that officials hoped would one day be redeveloped and bring energy and activity to the neighborhood. Today, that goal has become a reality. After a roughly $14...
Review prompts push for culture change at Texas Township fire department
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The culture at the Texas Township Fire Department was preventing it from moving from a good to great department, a review found. Department leaders and the township are working to change the culture, township Supervisor Nick Loeks said. The township hired McGrath Consulting Group to...
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Nurse bargainers reach tentative deal with Ascension Borgess hospital after strike possibility
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The union representing nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo reached a tentative deal with hospital administrators on Friday, Dec. 9. The three-year agreement was reached after nurses earlier this week voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call a strike if necessary. The previous...
Henrietta Lacks historical exhibit coming to Kalamazoo high schools
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A traveling exhibit on Henrietta Lacks is coming to Kalamazoo Public Schools’ four high schools. At their Dec. 8 meeting, the KPS Board approved a $2,400 contract to show the Henrietta Lacks Historical Exhibit. Board trustee Jermaine Jackson abstained from the vote as he designed the exhibit.
Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids counties get 1 COVID risk level higher, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, 26 at a medium level and 56 at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 8. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets:...
Homeless man’s death sparks call to action from Kalamazoo city commissioners
KALAMAZOO, MI -- One city commissioner called a homeless man’s death unacceptable. Another elected official referred to it as a call to action. Kalamazoo city leaders are reflecting on the death of James Earl Hughes, a 66-year-old man experiencing homelessness, and saying they will do more to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Hughes, who was known for frequenting Martin Luther King Park, was found unresponsive at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the park.
500 gallons of sewage overflows from manhole in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Sewage overflowed from a sanitary sewer manhole and the runoff reached a nearby body of water, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. The city of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services responded immediately after being notified at 10:59 a.m. on Dec. 7, of a sanitary sewer overflow from a manhole at 3412 Willow Lake Drive, the city said in a news release.
Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo announces new programs director
KALAMAZOO, MI —The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo announced Thursday, the addition of a new programs director. Kim Shaw, who has worked primarily as an educator, illustrator and working artmaker, will take over the execution of all programs for the organization, a Dec. 8 news release from the council states.
WWMTCw
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
With new scholarships, Olivet College will be tuition-free for about half of students
About half of students at Olivet College will be able to attend the institution tuition-free by receiving a combination of state, federal and university scholarships, the college and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday. Olivet, a small liberal arts college between Lansing and Battle Creek, has a student body of about...
After years of vacant lots left setting, Battle Creek expands downtown footprint
The city commission approved to rezone the area in hopes of attracting more potential investment into the area.
Grand Rapids commissioner opens up about husband's assault
A Grand Rapids city commissioner opened up about her husband’s assault after the commission expressed its overall opposition to a proposed ordinance idea from the Chamber of Commerce.
New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17. This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
15-year-old shot in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 15-year-old was shot Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo. A 15-year-old arrived at a local hospital around 3 p.m., Dec. 9, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. At the same time, officers were sent to West North Street, near the intersection of Elm Street. Officers on...
Cat café in Kalamazoo nearing its 1,000th adoption
KALAMAZOO, MI – The countdown is on at a Kalamazoo cat café. Set up as a place where people can interact with adoptable shelter cats, the Kzoo Cat Café and Rescue is going beyond the fun environment. In five years of business, the Kzoo Cat Café has...
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 0