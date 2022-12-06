ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

Kalamazoo school board considering one-time retention bonuses for current employees

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Board of Education will consider approving a one-time retention bonus for all current employees in a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12. The school board was scheduled to address the recommendation from Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri during Thursday’s board meeting but delayed action due to a lack of completed paperwork, district spokesperson Susan Coney told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Dec. 8.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Copper Leaf Development plans move forward in Portage

PORTAGE, MI — The Portage City Council approved tentative plans for 38 new single-family homes at the existing Copperleaf Planned Development earlier this week. Following a unanimous vote by the city’s planning commission on Nov. 18 to recommend approval, the city council on Dec. 6 approved tentative plans for the project. It’s located at 3800 W. Milham Avenue.
PORTAGE, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Homeless man’s death sparks call to action from Kalamazoo city commissioners

KALAMAZOO, MI -- One city commissioner called a homeless man’s death unacceptable. Another elected official referred to it as a call to action. Kalamazoo city leaders are reflecting on the death of James Earl Hughes, a 66-year-old man experiencing homelessness, and saying they will do more to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Hughes, who was known for frequenting Martin Luther King Park, was found unresponsive at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

500 gallons of sewage overflows from manhole in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Sewage overflowed from a sanitary sewer manhole and the runoff reached a nearby body of water, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. The city of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services responded immediately after being notified at 10:59 a.m. on Dec. 7, of a sanitary sewer overflow from a manhole at 3412 Willow Lake Drive, the city said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo announces new programs director

KALAMAZOO, MI —The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo announced Thursday, the addition of a new programs director. Kim Shaw, who has worked primarily as an educator, illustrator and working artmaker, will take over the execution of all programs for the organization, a Dec. 8 news release from the council states.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families

ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17. This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

15-year-old shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 15-year-old was shot Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo. A 15-year-old arrived at a local hospital around 3 p.m., Dec. 9, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. At the same time, officers were sent to West North Street, near the intersection of Elm Street. Officers on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Cat café in Kalamazoo nearing its 1,000th adoption

KALAMAZOO, MI – The countdown is on at a Kalamazoo cat café. Set up as a place where people can interact with adoptable shelter cats, the Kzoo Cat Café and Rescue is going beyond the fun environment. In five years of business, the Kzoo Cat Café has...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

