Arizona plays Philadelphia after Crouse's 2-goal performance

Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7-13-4, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Philadelphia Flyers after Lawson Crouse's two-goal game against the Boston Bruins in the Coyotes' 4-3 win. Arizona is 7-13-4 overall and 2-2-1 at home. The Coyotes...
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, one word describing each team

The Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils continue to pile up the points, while the defending Stanley Cup champ Colorado Avalanche suffered a major injury blow this week with the news that Nathan MacKinnon would miss time. Recent additions on the ice and behind the bench have done their fair share to influence their new teams -- or have disappointed. And a new class of superstars has emerged, from Jason Robertson to Tage Thompson to Matty Beniers and many more.
