Read full article on original website
Related
NHL-worst Ducks hit road to face Senators
The Anaheim Ducks have not found any answers to their dismal start to the season. Maybe a week in Canada
6abc
Arizona plays Philadelphia after Crouse's 2-goal performance
Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7-13-4, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Philadelphia Flyers after Lawson Crouse's two-goal game against the Boston Bruins in the Coyotes' 4-3 win. Arizona is 7-13-4 overall and 2-2-1 at home. The Coyotes...
6abc
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, one word describing each team
The Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils continue to pile up the points, while the defending Stanley Cup champ Colorado Avalanche suffered a major injury blow this week with the news that Nathan MacKinnon would miss time. Recent additions on the ice and behind the bench have done their fair share to influence their new teams -- or have disappointed. And a new class of superstars has emerged, from Jason Robertson to Tage Thompson to Matty Beniers and many more.
6abc
76ers blow late lead but 'glad' for chance to take down Lakers in OT
PHILADELPHIA -- Shortly after his 76ers escaped with a 133-122 overtime victoryover the Lakers, coach Doc Rivers eased into a chair before the news conference and, before he could answer a question, summed up how his night played out. "I thought we would start this about 15 minutes ago," Rivers...
Comments / 0