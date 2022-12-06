Read full article on original website
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
wach.com
5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
wach.com
Another inmate reported dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
An inmate was reported dead at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to a Richland County official on Thursday. No further details have been given at this time, however the Richland County Coroner's Office says it is investigating the issue. This is the second death at the reported at...
wach.com
Newberry County teen reported missing
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Newberry County teen was reported missing Friday after reports say she was last seen in Pomaria, SC. Officials say 16-year-old Kiera Aquil was last seen on Blackberry Lane in Pomaria. Deputies say she's 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds. She was also...
wach.com
Police: Man arrested after pretending to be River Bluff High School student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police arrested a former River Bluff High School student Thursday after they say he admitted to officers that he purposely dressed in a River Bluff High School shirt, had headphones around his neck and wore a backpack to look like a student. Officials arrested...
wach.com
Aiken County man found dead after reported drive-by shooting: coroner said
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken victim has been identified after a reported drive-by shooting late Friday night, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office. Officials say Christopher Croft Sr., 43, of Aiken, was found dead in a home on the 1400 block of Redd St. NW in Aiken.
wach.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON, SC — The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Jamil Road in Lexington County on Saturday December, 10. According to officials, 68- year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III of Columbia was walking on Jamil...
wach.com
Irmo's first gun buy back event, a huge success
Hundreds of people showed out in Irmo on Saturday, handing over their guns to Irmo Police in an effort to fight violent crime. The event began at 10 a.m. and a line was already wrapped all the way to broad river road as early as 9:15 a.m. ”We’re just looking...
wach.com
Local leaders push for more safety measures at nursing homes, facilities
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- City and County leaders in South Carolina want to ensure the most vulnerable adults are always safe at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and residential care homes. On Tuesday, Columbia City Council approved a resolution, introduced by council member Will Brennan, calling on state lawmakers to...
wach.com
CIU welcomes in newest student-inmate graduates
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Over a dozen inmates received diplomas Friday afternoon, in part thanks to the Columbia International University's prison initiative. 14 student inmates received a 3 year college degree, something many inmates were longing for. “This is one of the best days of my life, this...
wach.com
One dead after car hits tractor trailer in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An elderly man is dead after officials say his car hit a tractor trailer. The SC Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old from Cross Hill died while driving on SC 39 near Chappells. Officials say the 68-year-old was driving north when their 2018 Ford Pickup Truck crossed the median and hit a 2018 Freight Liner Tractor Trailer that was going south.
wach.com
Gamecock commit and Camden DL McLeod wins Mr. Football
(WACH) — Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod is South Carolina's Mr. Football. The honor is award to the state’s top football player and was given to McLeod at halftime of the North/South game in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. McLeod is a South Carolina football commit and just the...
wach.com
West Columbia road closures ahead of Parade of Lights
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the West Columbia Parade of Lights, the city has announced road closures at the following intersections. Intersection of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard and 12th Street. Intersection of Augusta Road and 13th Street. Charleston Highway and Meeting Street. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5...
wach.com
1 minute saved in traffic once Bull Street, Elmwood construction finishes, officials said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 57 seconds, that’s how much time you’ll be saving, if you commute into Columbia. Early Thursday, the announcement was made about a construction project that will keep the traffic moving, in both directions. There is a sense of excitement with drivers who use...
wach.com
River Bluff High School celebrates 10 years of Ella's Stuff A Stocking
LEXINGTON, SC — River Bluff High School will be celebrating 10 years of Ella's Stuff A Stocking on Wednesday, December 14th from 11:30am-1pm. The school honors Ella Shumate who was tragically killed in a drunk driving accident in 2011. Ella's father, Devin Shumate, is a Social Studies teacher at...
wach.com
W.J. Keenan High kicks off dog grooming event for community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Students in W.J. Keenan High School's Animal Science II class will groom dogs in a special dog grooming event for the community, Saturday, December 10th from 9:30am-2 p.m. at the school on 361 Pisgah Church Rd, Columbia, SC. Community members can drop off and pick...
wach.com
Columbia's Met Gala promises to sizzle this winter season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia's cool winter temperatures are no match for high fashion and art. Columbia Fashion Week's Met Gala is back for a second year!. The Met Gala takes place Saturday December 17, 2022 at the Columbia Museum of Art in downtown Columbia at 5pm. This year's...
wach.com
'Legacy of hard work': Columbia College celebrates 299 graduates
COLUMBIA, SC — Columbia College recognized 299 graduates Friday morning during their commencement, awarding 116 graduating seniors and 183 graduate students with their diplomas. Keynote speaker Councilwoman Tina Herbert addressed the graduates and congratulated them on their many accomplishments. Graduating senior Zykeria Moultrie's family ties run deep in the...
wach.com
Sunday stays cloudy, but gets cooler with showers for most of the day
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- The clouds that have been stuck here for the weekend will eventually give way to some showers. A wave of energy comes through to bring up showers for most of Sunday. Rain chances will be scattered for most of the day, impacting most parts of the...
wach.com
Previewing Gamecock football ahead of Gator Bowl with Ben Portnoy
(WACH) - After a week of transfers, the South Carolina football team is preparing for the Gator Bowl without a few of its key pieces. WACH Fox sports reporter Amanda Poole spoke with The State's Ben Portnoy to discuss transfers like Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner, the Gamecocks' matchup with Notre Dame, and what Spender Rattler will need to do.
