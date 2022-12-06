ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
clintoncountydailynews.com

County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building

Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

At least 3 gone from Monroe County health department staff

On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Student at Edgewood Junior High School found with handgun

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A student was found with a gun at Edgewood Junior High School in Ellettsville Thursday. Police were called after a concerned student alerted school staff that another student had a handgun. An Ellettsville Police Department school resource officer and a staff member spoke to a 14-year-old...
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Lafayette police: 13-year-old arrested for social threats against middle school

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning after allegedly making threats against a Lafayette middle school on social media. Shortly after midnight on Friday, Dec. 9, the Lafayette Police Department was informed of threats made by a student at Tecumseh Junior High School, who used Snapchat to threaten a shooting at a school dance later Friday, police said.
LAFAYETTE, IN
readthereporter.com

K-LOVE Christmas comes to Carmel

The K-LOVE Christmas Tour came to Carmel Thursday night. Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey brought the joy of Christmas to Northview Church, 12900 Hazel Dell Pkwy. The K-LOVE Christmas Tour is traveling all over the east coast this season. Click here to get tickets.
CARMEL, IN
WRBI Radio

Robert Caleb Ralston, 20

Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
GREENSBURG, IN
WTHR

Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

WTHR

