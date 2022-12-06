Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
School resource officers are seeing an increase of weapons inside schools
The Indiana school resource officer association says they are seeing an increase in kids bringing weapons to schools throughout the Hoosier state.
Students at Daniel Webster School 46 get new shoes, gloves and more
INDIANAPOLIS — Some Indianapolis kids have new shoes after a giveaway Friday at Daniel Webster School 46. The event is an ongoing partnership between Kroger and the Indiana Pacers. Shoe Carnival fit 417 students in their new kicks. They also got socks, gloves and hats, along with a toy.
clintoncountydailynews.com
County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building
Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school. […]
bsquarebulletin.com
At least 3 gone from Monroe County health department staff
On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
Flu on the rise inside schools; here’s what Indiana schools are doing to stop the spread
MARION COUNTY, Ind.– Cases of the flu are on the rise inside schools, targeting the youngest Hoosiers. “We are seeing the highest peak for flu visits earlier than we ever have in ten years,” said Melissa McMasters, administrator for the Marion County Public Health Department With cases on the rise, experts are worried of a […]
Local groups announce ‘Install Hayes as CEO now’ protest
The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) announced another protest at the Indianapolis Public Library on their facebook page.
Student at Edgewood Junior High School found with handgun
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A student was found with a gun at Edgewood Junior High School in Ellettsville Thursday. Police were called after a concerned student alerted school staff that another student had a handgun. An Ellettsville Police Department school resource officer and a staff member spoke to a 14-year-old...
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
Hundreds of students compete in FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are what STEM is all about. The students who competed at the FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis have that down pat. FIRST is an acronym meaning "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology." Those competing at the state championship...
Indianapolis Public Library resumes search for CEO after candidate turns offer down
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is again searching for a CEO after the candidate they offered it to turned it down. Dr. Gabriel Morley has decided to decline the offer. It comes after 13News learned there were planned protests over his appointment. People were upset the board did...
Lafayette middle schooler arrested after threatening to conduct school shooting
A 13-year-old Tecumseh Middle School student was arrested after making threats that he would conduct a shooting at a dance Friday evening, police say.
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
Student arrested for intentionally setting fire at Lawrence North High School
A student has been arrested after intentionally setting a fire in the boy's bathroom Wednesday morning.
Lafayette police: 13-year-old arrested for social threats against middle school
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning after allegedly making threats against a Lafayette middle school on social media. Shortly after midnight on Friday, Dec. 9, the Lafayette Police Department was informed of threats made by a student at Tecumseh Junior High School, who used Snapchat to threaten a shooting at a school dance later Friday, police said.
readthereporter.com
K-LOVE Christmas comes to Carmel
The K-LOVE Christmas Tour came to Carmel Thursday night. Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey brought the joy of Christmas to Northview Church, 12900 Hazel Dell Pkwy. The K-LOVE Christmas Tour is traveling all over the east coast this season. Click here to get tickets.
crh.org
Columbus Regional Health recognized statewide for service to infant and maternal health
Columbus Regional Health was recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, for its commitment to infant and maternal health through the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program. INspire, funded by the Indiana Department...
WRBI Radio
Robert Caleb Ralston, 20
Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana...
10 years later: Remembering Sherese Bingham
Who killed Sherese Bingham? It’s a question Indiana State Police is still trying to answer 10 years after her murder.
