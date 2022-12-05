If you’re over 40 you may be noticing little changes in your hair and scalp. Perhaps your scalp is drier than it has ever been and your hair refuses to grow past your shoulders without breaking and becoming thinned out. Or maybe you have the opposite issue and your oil and sebum production has been in overdrive. Hormones and just plain aging can change our skin and hair, but this doesn’t have to be a negative thing. With the right products and — most importantly — a good diet rich in healthy fats and protein, you can having shiny, voluminous, healthy-looking hair.

14 DAYS AGO