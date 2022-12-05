Read full article on original website
WVNews
Cards sign All-Star catcher Contreras to 5-year deal
ST. LOUIS (AP) — For the first time in more than 18 years, the St. Louis Cardinals will have a new starting catcher. Catcher Willson Contreras signed a five-year contract with a club option for 2028, the team announced Friday at a news conference.
WVNews
AP source: Nimmo staying with Mets on $162M, 8-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Brandon Nimmo is staying with the free-spending New York Mets, agreeing to a $162 million, eight-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement is subject...
WVNews
AP source: Righty Trevor Williams, Nats agree on 2-year deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals agreed to a two-year contract Friday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity...
WVNews
Long jumper accused of false information to get Olympic spot
MONACO (AP) — A long jumper and two officials from Albania could face bans after they were accused of submitting false information that helped the athlete get a spot at the Tokyo Olympics last year. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday it had charged long jumper Izmir Smajlaj, Albanian...
WVNews
The next World Cup will jump to 48 teams. Is bigger better?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The next World Cup will be the biggest ever after world soccer body FIFA took the leap from a 32-team field to 48 teams in 2026. It means more of soccer's so-called “little teams” that didn't make it to Qatar will be given a chance of a lifetime when the tournament is hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
