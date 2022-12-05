Read full article on original website
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis, a Democrat backed by an environmental political action committee, easily won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission — an obscure regulatory body that has received national attention from media, celebrities, climate change activists and major public utility companies. The 30-year-old progressive policy advocate received 59% of the vote to defeat incumbent Lambert Boissiere III, who received 41% with all participating precincts reporting. Boissiere held a seat for nearly 18 years on the five-member commission, which regulates the state’s public utility companies and energy sector and sets electric rates, among other oversight powers. “Tonight, we have begun a new chapter for Louisiana,” Lewis said in a statement. “Tonight, the people of Louisiana start taking our power back. Tonight, Louisiana has a Public Service Commissioner who’s unafraid to hold Entergy accountable, because I owe this victory to the people of Louisiana and their commitment to a brighter, cleaner, and 100% renewable future.”
Opposite to posts on-line, there isn't a proof that billionaire Invoice Gates is concerned within the dying of no less than 2,000 cattle in Kansas. State authorities and members of the business have attributed the deaths to so-called warmth stress, attributable to excessive warmth and humidity. “Billionaire tech mogul, Invoice...
Intense warmth that baked Kansas over the weekend is being blamed for killing 1000's of cattle — a toll documented in placing pictures on social media. "The Kansas Division of Well being and Surroundings is conscious of no less than 2,000 cattle deaths that occurred within the southwest a part of Kansas," Matt Lara, the company's communications director, advised NPR on Thursday.
