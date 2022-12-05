ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

fox2detroit.com

Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
FERNDALE, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

“Pumpkinhead” deer on the loose near Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The search is on for this deer pictured above. There’s a plastic Halloween pumpkin stuck on its head! The scene was recorded on a security camera outside a home in Bloomfield township just outside Detroit. The woman who got the video says police and firefighters have been helping out trying to […]
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront

Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?

Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
DETROIT, MI

