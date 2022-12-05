Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Cockroaches found on food at Detroit Popeyes, restaurant closed for ‘maintenance’
DETROIT -- A Popeyes chicken location in Detroit was closed this week for “maintenance” just days after a DoorDash driver filmed cockroaches crawling over food containers in the restaurant. According to WXYZ-Detroit, a spokesperson with the Detroit Health Department said an inspector went to the restaurant Monday and...
Snow is heading for Metro Detroit and it 'could cause some slippery travel' this weekend
We’re a week into meteorological winter, and forecasters in Metro Detroit are fittingly calling for snow this weekend. But how much can we expect?
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
Ann Arbor man looking for love with older women on new reality dating show
They’re mostly in their 20s and they’re about to try and woo three single women nearly twice their age. That’s the premise behind the new Hulu reality dating show, “Back in the Groove.” Among the young men looking for love is a 27-year old from Ann Arbor.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
‘We’re back’: Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Delicatessen regains control of hacked account
ANN ARBOR – “We’re back!! Our account was hacked and we are back in control,” says a new post by the official Zingerman’s Delicatessen Instagram account. The beloved Ann Arbor deli had its account hacked back in November by someone promoting financial and cryptocurrency service recommendations.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Detroit Popeyes location shut down after viral cockroach video
Management at a Popeyes location near E Warren and Conner shut down their store temporarily after a video showed roaches crawling all over to go orders.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
“Pumpkinhead” deer on the loose near Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The search is on for this deer pictured above. There’s a plastic Halloween pumpkin stuck on its head! The scene was recorded on a security camera outside a home in Bloomfield township just outside Detroit. The woman who got the video says police and firefighters have been helping out trying to […]
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
Six-month-old Oakland County kitten euthanized after becoming infected with rabies
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A 6-month-old kitten was humanely euthanized after becoming infected with rabies in Oakland County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, or MDARD. The kitten, which was not vaccinated, was found as a stray six weeks before it was diagnosed with rabies,...
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Michigan football: Ex-Wolverines QB Cade McNamara tarnishes legacy during interview
Take the high road, Cade. Let your legacy live on at Michigan. Great things were accomplished. Or, take the low road, and allow interviewers to play you like a puppet while encouraging you to dump on the Wolverines. The choice was presented. McNamara, for some reason, chose the low road.
Metro Detroit collision shop raided Tuesday, attorney says business is being targeted by insurance companies
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield collision shop was raided Tuesday morning as multiple agencies search the location for possible evidence that the company billed customers and insurance companies more than it actually cost. Undercover vehicles lined Telegraph near 9 Mile in Southfield on Tuesday as investigators from the...
It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?
Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
22-year-old construction worker killed after large vehicle falls on him in Bloomfield Twp.
A Macomb County man is dead following a construction accident involving a large vehicle at a Bloomfield Township job site on Wednesday. The
CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam
CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
